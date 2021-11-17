Passion for sport

Our partners share many of our core values, and our choice of partnerships underlines our belief in diversity and the power of bringing skilled individuals and teams to work together towards a common goal.

We bring our technology, digital, and innovation expertise to support the success of these major events – while enhancing the fan experience.

Capgemini and rugby

Ever since the Group’s creation, rugby has been in our DNA and has strongly influenced our culture and our values, with particular mention for team spirit and fun.

Our new three year-partnership with World Rugby means Capgemini is currently the only company to sponsor both the International Federation and two of World Rugby’s major international competitions: Rugby World Cup 2023 and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Capgemini and the Ryder Cup

Capgemini has become a partner to the prestigious Ryder Cup, working with Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America to adapt, master, and apply the latest innovations in technology to golf through the lens of precision and accuracy.

This worldwide partnership with the Ryder Cup, one of the most significant events in golf, brings together the best of the best from around the world through team competition. A momentous first step in Capgemini’s golf story, this partnership reflects Capgemini’s focus on building and celebrating talent, team spirit and high performance – all of which are at the heart of both Capgemini and the Ryder Cup.