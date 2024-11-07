Technology for sustainability: How AWS is influencing a green future

Ever thought about the environmental impact of your IT infrastructure? At AWS re:Invent 2023, we explored the intersection of cloud and sustainability in our podcast episode.

Technology is well and truly opening doors to a more eco-friendly future, as highlighted in last year’s Cloud Realities podcast episode at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. Our Cloud Realities team hosted Rahul Sareen, Global Head of Sustainability Solutions at AWS. In this episode, he shared how AWS is using its massive infrastructure and technology to promote sustainability in the tech world. This blog is generated from the insightful podcast episode.

The AWS journey to Net Zero: Setting the scene

AWS is not a small player in the tech world. With 240 fully featured services and a presence in 33 geographic regions, AWS aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement. This goal covers all parts of Amazon’s business, including Prime, Amazon Web Services and devices. To reach this target, AWS is working on several key areas:

More energy-efficient data centers; finding new ways to reduce the energy consumed by its servers and racks.

Water positive by 2030; meaning they will return more water than they use, working closely with local agencies to achieve this goal.

Energy-efficient chips, such as Inferentia for machine learning and Graviton for general computing. The Graviton4 processors reduce carbon intensity by 40-50%.

AWS aims to use 100% renewable energy for all of their operations by 2025.

Sustainability in the cloud: a team effort

In the podcast, Rahul Sareen highlights that AWS’s internal efforts are just one piece of the puzzle. He stresses that achieving sustainability is a team effort. Partnerships are crucial for scaling solutions, guiding customers, and navigating complex regulations. AWS works with a wide range of partners, including ISV providers who create specialized sustainability tools and global system integrators such as Capgemini, who offer strategic consulting and implementation expertise. This collaborative approach helps AWS reach more people and support organizations of all sizes in adopting sustainable practices.

The impact of generative AI on sustainable practices

Rahul Sareen talks about how AI, especially generative AI (Gen AI), can tackle sustainability challenges. Gen AI can help with complex regulations, make ESG reporting easier, and even predict natural disasters to help us prepare better.

Gen AI simplifies the process of following ESG regulations and ensures accurate reporting. Building efficiency: AI and ML models can adjust HVAC systems based on occupancy and weather, optimizing energy use in buildings.

AI and ML models can adjust HVAC systems based on occupancy and weather, optimizing energy use in buildings. Climate risk management: Gen AI can predict climate-related risks, such as wildfires and floods.

Rahul emphasizes that sustainability is more than just reporting metrics; it’s about taking real actions to reduce environmental impact.

