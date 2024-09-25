Driving value from a connected supply chain ecosystem

The success and stability of supply chains depends on how organizations re-define their operational practices and partnerships. Intelligent, connected ecosystems are a core component for delivering supply chain resiliency and continuous innovation.

In this blog, we will look at the benefits and value organizations can gain by developing and implementing an intelligent, connected supply chain ecosystem.

Value-driven supply chain evolution

With the right supply chain ecosystem in place, organizations stand to unlock increased visibility into their supply chains. By re-adjusting data sharing among ecosystem partners, suppliers, stakeholders, and consumers, organizations can build better resiliency which breaks these siloes down, while building end-to-end, or ideally, 360-degree visibility.

Leveraging data analytics with ecosystem partners through forecast sharing and supply chain control towers can flag potential disruption before it impacts the supply chain. Additionally, risk simulation models can be run based on collected data to determine which operations are most vulnerable to siloization.

Ecosystems also play a vital role in improving supply chain resilience by acting as the nucleus of a wider end-to-end transformation arc. This helps to break down barriers between teams enabling them to work as one team to drive end-to-end supply chain transformation.

On top of this, by harnessing technologies such as digital twins and AI, organizations can gain better insights into their supply chains through testing various scenarios and models, and gauging the impact of potential disruption. This builds stability and durability for a supply chain, while also enabling ecosystem partners to be integrated at scale and with minimized risk.

Delivering real-world intelligent supply chain outcomes

To cite an example, a leading consumer packaged goods company was being challenged by fragmented operating models that was leading to inaccurate forecasting and inefficient logistics, which negatively impacted their enterprise.

To overcome these challenges, the client needed to build intelligent, integrated, and customer-centric supply chain operations through streamlining and integrating its operations on a large scale. It needed an experienced and trusted partner to support this transformation.

Capgemini helped implement a connected, outcomes-driven strategy that centered around planning excellence, improving fulfillment reliability, and enhancing supply chain data performance. Our teams analyzed the client’s fragmented operations and reshaped its operating models into a cohesive whole.

This opened a new world of value for the client. Not only was the company able to save €50 million in cost reductions, but it unlocked €150 million in new revenue. It was able to boost forecast accuracy for higher track fulfillment rates, and even increased their order fulfillment rates by over 50% thanks to touchless, AI-enabled acceleration in supply chain planning. They were also able to benefit from a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

A one-stop solution to drive next-generation supply chain performance

The future success and stability of logistics depends on the ways in which organizations re-define their operational practices and partnerships. Connected ecosystems will become a core component for supply chain resiliency, while also providing a solid foundation for continuous innovation.

The benefits of aligning with the Connected Enterprise approach cannot be overstated, and as these technologies only get more sophisticated, organizations who do not adapt will find themselves falling behind and putting themselves into avoidable risk. And the benefits do not stop there.

Together, Capgemini and Kuehne+Nagel’s business ecosystem partnership leverages the Connected Enterprise to drive improved performance levels across your end-to-end supply chain by seamlessly integrating your planning and logistics management to reduce accountability, data, and intelligence mismatches.

To discover how Capgemini’s unique partnership with Kuehne+Nagel can help your organization drive improved, end-to-end performance levels across your supply chain, contact: joerg.junghanns@capgemini.com