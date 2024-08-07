Supply chain ecosystems and the Connected Enterprise

Connected supply chain ecosystems are bringing people, processes, data, and technology together, enabling supply chains to deliver a new era of supply chain resilience.

In today’s uncertain market, characterized by instability, inflation, and energy shortages, organizations need to build and implement intelligent, future-ready supply chains that deliver enhanced efficiency, resilience, and sustainability to the wider business.

But where do they start? This series of blogs outlines:

How organizations are connecting their supply chains by building ecosystems that drive resilience

How disruption and data are driving transformation efforts across supply chains

The steps needed to deliver a truly connected enterprise

And the rewards associated with it.

Fortifying the future of supply chain

Many enterprises are now seeking deeper levels of integrated, digital transformation across their businesses. This is driving them to connect with partners to build better ecosystems, create greater growth avenues, and foster more collaboration, and customer insights in – what we call – the Connected Enterprise.

For supply chains, these connected ecosystems add new layers of security, moving away from single source supplier models to forge stronger, end-to-end levels of resilience across the entire supply chain network.

As an industry imperative, these connected ecosystems are taking the supply chain and logistics into a new, resilient future by bringing together people, processes, data, and technology.

Exploring intelligent supply chain ecosystems

Capgemini’s Connected Enterprise approach is the key towards driving resilient, long-lasting, and sustainable business outcomes, giving organizations the flexibility and data insights necessary to adapt to market changes as they occur.

It provides the catalyst for re-thinking the core of supply chain processes. Stronger insights, coupled with digitally augmented technologies, provide a clear path towards continuous innovation. These new business models, technologies, and processes give companies deeper levels of ecosystem integration.

At its essence, an ecosystem is a true collaborative network, involving all stakeholders that operate within the value chain. This includes suppliers, manufacturers, customers, partners, and the organization itself that operates the supply chain. They partner to focus on crafting an enhanced, continuously innovating logistics model that drives enhanced business outcomes and value for the organization.

Within a supply chain ecosystem, partners integrate their strengths to give each other a multi-layered, strategic approach to overcome sudden disruption. This takes the form of diversifying procurement assets and service agreements, as well as integrating multiple partners with the latest technologies and strategies to bolster durability.

By harnessing data intelligence, technologies such as generative AI, new models of governance, and process excellence, organizations are crafting an intelligent ecosystem that gives real substance to supply chain transformation. This impacts everything, from workforce engagement and sustainability targets to customer experience.

Revolutionizing supply chain performance through end-to-end supply chain orchestration

Capgemini partners with Kuehne+Nagel to offer a one-stop solution that drives new and improved performance levels across your end-to-end supply chain through seamlessly integrating your planning and logistics management to reduce accountability, data, and intelligence mismatches.

Combining Kuehne+Nagel’s industry leading logistics management and execution expertise with Capgemini’s state-of-the-art Intelligent Supply Chain Operations capabilities delivers AI-enabled, cognitive, touchless operations and data-driven decision-making.

In the next blog in this series, we will discuss this partnership further and how it leverages and overcomes disruption to drive supply chain transformation.

To discover how Capgemini’s unique partnership with Kuehne+Nagel can help your organization drive improved, end-to-end performance levels across your supply chain, contact: joerg.junghanns@capgemini.com