Delivering intelligent, connected supply chain operations

Capgemini’s Connected Enterprise approach brings people, processes, data, and technology together to drive intelligent, connected, and resilient supply chain operations.

In the last two blogs in this series, we looked at:

How organizations are connecting their supply chains through building ecosystems to drive resilience across their supply chains

And how disruption and data are driving supply chain transformation.

In this blog, we will look at how supply chain organizations can leverage Capgemini’s unique Connected Enterprise approach to help them do this.

Orchestrating an intelligent, connected supply chain ecosystem

At its core, the Connected Enterprise is a vision of business that integrates every component of an organization with integrated, intelligent technologies and ecosystem partners.

It’s about seamlessly orchestrating an intelligent, connected ecosystem of people, processes, data, and technology – with AI, analytics, and GenAI at its heart – to drive sustainable business outcomes, enhanced value, and continuous innovation across the entire value chain.

For supply chains, it’s a shift away from the siloed, single-source dependent models, to an ecosystem partnership model, driven by technology and data, that turns supply chains from a rigid system of dependency, towards an intelligent, connected, and ever-evolving ecosystem focused on delivering sustainability, productivity, and creativity to the consumer.

The Connected Enterprise gives organizations the ability to reduce friction through leveraging technologies such as AI to enhance operations. This helps to drive improved forecast accuracy, while managing sudden shock to the market without impacting inventories and orders. With consumer demand centered around immediate fulfillment and continual availability of products and orders, this is a vital component for building resiliency and market reputation.

Delivering the Connected Enterprise

When preparing an ecosystem roadmap, organizations should start by assessing their current partnerships and processes. A successful supply chain ecosystem depends on being able to leverage a shared strategic vision and implement the technologies necessary to support it.

As robust supply chain operations are ultimately fueled by data, assessing the level of data maturity and technology-enabled automation should also be a priority. Organizations should ask themselves key questions to understand where and how operational improvements can be introduced. These questions could include:

What do we bring to an ecosystem?

What are our ecosystem partners doing that we are not?

Where can automation be introduced to accelerate processes?

Do employees require upskilling?

How can we integrate supply chains with enterprise-wide transformation?

With a trusted partner, organizations can receive strategic support in developing concrete resolutions to these questions. By focusing on value-driven outcomes, they can also rest easier knowing that any investment will be directed towards real-world benefits.

Delivering end-to-end, future-ready supply chain orchestration

Capgemini’s unique Connected Enterprise approach makes delivering connected, intelligent supply chain ecosystems easier for any organization – especially when it is backed by Capgemini’s partnership with Kuehne+Nagel.

This unique business ecosystem combines Kuehne+Nagel’s industry leading expertise with Capgemini’s proven Intelligent Supply Chain Operations capabilities to deliver AI-enabled, cognitive, touchless operations and data-driven decision-making. This drives new and improved performance levels across your end-to-end supply chain through seamlessly integrating your planning and logistics management to reduce accountability, data, and intelligence mismatches.

In the final blog in this series, we will discuss the outcomes and benefits organizations can gain through leveraging Capgemini-Kuehne+Nagel partnership.

To discover how Capgemini’s unique partnership with Kuehne+Nagel can help your organization drive improved, end-to-end performance levels across your supply chain, contact: joerg.junghanns@capgemini.com