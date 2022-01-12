Capgemini’s award-winning Frictionless Finance drives the transition to the Frictionless Enterprise

Talk of intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, and other emerging and innovative technologies always promises a revolution across every aspect of your business – especially when these discussions turn to what these technologies can do for your finance and accounting (F&A) function.

However, despite the race to become the most digitally-augmented company on the market, your organization still faces a range of problems if you want to achieve truly high-performing business operations. What’s more, these same obstacles often lead to an impaired customer and employee experience, inefficient decision-making, reduced speed-to-market, and an inability to keep pace with rapidly changing regulatory environments.

Countering friction requires real operating model evolution – to break down your internal barriers, take control of your data, and redefine your finance processes for the digital age. Your finance function should be a key protagonist of this evolution, and needs to move from simply cleaning-up frictions to becoming a business model disruption catalyst.

But how can you make this transformation easier? How can you handle the ins-and-outs of this kind of transformation without disrupting your day-to-day business operations?

Capgemini – recognized as a finance Leader by Everest for eight consecutive years

Enter Capgemini, who have recently been positioned as a Leader in the Everest PEAK Matrix® for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Service Providers 2021 with our new Frictionless Finance solution. This is also the eighth consecutive year that we have secured the Leader position here due to our depth and breadth of expertise.

What’s more, this report assessed the market impact, vision, and capabilities of 28 FAO service providers globally to understand which providers were really ahead of the curve and had the evidence to prove it.

The Everest Group recognized Capgemini for our Frictionless Finance solution’s strengths in the following areas:

A robust digital ecosystem and consulting experience, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions across the F&A value chain

Our Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM), a unique platform-based architecture that provides business transformation and benchmarking to guide the right digital operating model for your organization

Increased inclusion of Digital Twin capabilities in service delivery, which helps to predict issues, avoid bottlenecks, and drive service efficiency

Extensive industry expertise in serving key clients across several sectors globally

Strong client-centricity and a relationship-driven approach which is appreciated by clients

Providing seamless transition and strong support to clients during the global pandemic.

We’re delighted to be recognized by Everest for our F&A services. It reaffirms our continued commitment to provide future-ready, tech-backed innovative solutions that transform our clients’ finance functions, and enable the transition to – what we call – the Frictionless Enterprise.

The tangible benefits Capgemini’s award-winning solution

Our Frictionless Finance solution delivers AI-augmented order-to-cash, purchase-to-pay, record-to-analyze, and analytics in order to enable your finance function to enhance top-level outcomes such as:

Up to 25% improvement in forecast accuracy

Up to 25% sales growth in digital revenue streams

Up to 40% improvement in days sales outstanding.

In short, Capgemini’s Frictionless Finance solution helps your organization implement a comprehensive digital ecosystem that addresses each and every friction in your finance operations – ensuring you overcome every typical challenge organizations face on their race to digital. This, in turn, unlocks value from your finance function, enabling you to transition to – what we call – the Frictionless Enterprise, ensuring your digital dreams become a reality with minimal effort on your part.

Want to discover more about what our Frictionless Finance offer can do? Then reach out to david.lumley@capgemini.com to start breaking down finance function barriers today.

David Lumley leads a global team that delivers global finance transformation projects for large organizations across a range of industries including CPRD, Financial Services, Utilities, and Telecoms.

To read the Everest Group’s Focus on Capgemini report – fill in the below form.

