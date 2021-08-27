Leading the way to a data-powered future

I am excited to share that Capgemini has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Data and Analytics Service providers in 2021. I am proud to see how the combined strengths of our global Data, AI & Analytics offers, capabilities and talent has once again excelled, positioning us as a global leader, for the third year in a row.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix report, which assesses 29 leading global D&A service providers on their market impact, overall vision, and capabilities, highlights three main strengths of Capgemini for securing this position:

Wide-ranging data and analytics services across the entire value chain, including a strong investment strategy for emerging high-growth areas, as demonstrated by solutions such as 890 by Capgemini and Artificial Data Amplifier. Our ability to provide cost-competitive services by balancing onshore and offshore delivery to optimize delivery costs for our clients. Our focus on continuously upskilling our Data, AI & Analytics talent.



The good news is the strengths recognized by Everest Group are just the tip of the metaphorical iceberg. Let me share some additional key underlying factors that I believe have led to our leadership position:

Our data-led business transformation capabilities, enabled by sector-specific Data, AI & Analytics offers which focus on driving business outcomes through an end-to-end data strategy. Our trusted AI solutions are infused in all business operations at scale, powered by data at the core of the organization, its processes, and its culture. ​ Our ability to influence and shape market trends through our dedicated Capgemini research and thought leadership, as well as collaboration with industry leaders. Our latest report “ Data-sharing masters: How smart organizations use data ecosystems to gain an unbeatable competitive edge “, by the Capgemini Research Institute highlights how Data ecosystems help organizations to derive competitive advantage and create new value in terms of innovative, data-based products and services while benefitting society. Give it a read! Our constant pursuit of innovation and change , as seen in our strategic investments in sector-specific IP, partner ecosystem development, and our focus on emerging areas like intelligent data management, data estate modernization, data-driven organization development, and data monetization. Innovation takes a central stage in everything we do and it gets stronger when it is powered by data . Our commitment of ‘right skills, right time, any place’ with an agile delivery model and leveraging our global strength to provide cost-optimized services with the best of the IT skills. Our AI Academy enables us to keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI skills landscape and future-proofing our workforce by enabling them for a rich and rewarding career.



According to the Everest Group PEAK Matrix report, data and analytics are an “essential navigation tool to improve business outcomes and customer and employee experience.” This important recognition is a strong testament to our leading Data, AI & Analytics prowess fuelled by our passion to help our clients to advance and accelerate their path to a data-powered future.

Click here to read the custom report and how we can help you on your journey to become a data master!