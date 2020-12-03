HR service transformation – solutions

In the previous article on this topic, we looked at the challenges implicit in transforming HR services, and at the preparations that can and should be made as part of an enterprise-wide change.

In this article, I’m going to consider factors that can help inform a comprehensive approach to HR service transformation.

Factor #1 – a digital contact center

In the first post, I said we are all digital consumers now – and we all bring our experiences and expectations to work. That’s why HR services need to be built around a consumerized digital contact center that helps organizations interact with their people using the most appropriate channel for the type of inquiry, the grade of the employee, and the optimum service level.

Ideally, this contact center should provide:

Tailored, user-centric customer journeys

An operating model that spans the organization

A service delivery model that defines the contact center operating parameters

An interaction model within the entire operating model

A contact center service catalog

A template for the contact center technology, content, and knowledge management framework

A change management strategy.

Factor #2 – automated HR processes

The preparatory approach I mentioned in the first post provides a good instance of how organizations can review their business operations and achieve the best return on their existing investments in technology and human capital management (HCM) systems.

An approach such as this not only establishes a firm and uncluttered foundation for a digitally transformed HR service – it also redirects resources from repetitive tasks towards higher-value business activity, and drives best practice.

Factor #3 – the right architecture

By definition, this groundwork provides the base level – and on top of this foundation, what’s needed is a flexible, business-focused platform-based architecture for business transformation and benchmarking that guides the right digital operating model for the organization.

Capgemini’s own solution is called Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM). This platform encompasses tools and techniques to reshape and streamline business processes so as to deliver increased efficiency, faster time to market, and an enhanced, customer-first, user experience – and in this case, of course, the workforce are the customers. It enables organizations to transition to what we call the Frictionless Enterprise.

Factor #4 – the right support

Any form of transformation is, by definition, a major undertaking, and for most multi-national enterprises, the creation of a comprehensive, digital approach to HR services will be new territory.

That’s why it’s worth considering engaging the support of an external services provider with the requisite knowledge and experience.

Ideally, organizations should seek out a partner who:

Has extensive experience of delivering digital HR transformation solutions at scale

Already works with most of the world’s leading HCM platform providers

Can help to optimize technology benefits via a safe, effectively managed implementation project, undertaken by skilled and experienced technical specialists

Has sufficient flexibility to offer everything from full-service, enterprise-wide services, to an agile and more modular offering in instances where only limited support is needed

Doesn’t just focus on present practicalities, but also on emerging and future trends, and on the preparation these trends may require.

HR transformation – a clear case of synergy

In business, the concept of synergy is perhaps overused as an analogy. But in the case of HR service transformation, it’s particularly apposite. Synergy concerns the mutual benefit of different parties as a result of shared endeavor, and here we find that a solutions platform that sets out to meet the needs of a global workforce can also deliver benefits to other stakeholders.

Customers gain from the enhanced skills and heightened motivation of the people who serve them; and the business as a whole is set to grow, both from its empowered and enthusiastic team members, and also from the increased levels of customer service they deliver.

HR services transformation is an investment from which everyone wins.

In the third article in this short series, I will look in a little more detail at the human elements of digitally transformed HR systems, and at the contribution that can be made by a trusted service provider experienced in the implementation of smart, tailored platforms.

Robert Dutcher is an expert in the field of HR outsourcing and transformation, specializing in delivering HR solutions that leverage global outsourcing platforms, cutting-edge technology, and process improvement. With over 11 years of as a manager of technology, operations, accounts, projects, and programs, Robert brings meaningful life experiences to and frictionless interactions to the workforce.