The future is calling

One thing COVID won’t change is our need to stay connected. In fact, never has it been so important. That’s why the Capgemini Research Institute is releasing a series of research notes with pragmatic guidance on how organizations can take action on the things that matter in the wake of COVID-19.

In our previous research note on the new normal, we looked at what lies ahead – from the future of work to emerging business models. For telecom operators, for example, the future means unprecedented demand for connectivity. This time, in COVID-19 and the connected telco consumer we surveyed over 6,300 consumers who use both mobile and fixed broadband services to understand how connectivity needs and purchase criteria have been affected by this health emergency and what changes they expect from their operators online and offline sales and service experience.

We found that consumers’ connectivity needs are evolving due to the crisis. Remote work and education have become critical aspects of consumers’ lifestyle. Yet, fewer than half (48%) of consumers feel that the connectivity services that they currently have are adequate to meet their needs. Telecom operators have a critical role to play in helping consumers adapt to the new normal. Further, their stores will have to meet consumers’ heightened health and safety concerns while renewing their focus on the digital experience. Digitally mature operators are well-placed to meet these changing customer expectations. Others risk being left behind if they do not ramp-up their transformation efforts.

As we navigate this unprecedented crisis together, we hope that these research notes offer compelling insight into the new normal in a post-COVID world. In the next edition, we will look at the aspects of innovation at scale, and why companies should focus more on scaling than generating innovation. Until then, be well and focus on what matters to you.

