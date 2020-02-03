Select which Site you would like to reach:

How automotive organizations can maximize the smart factory potential

Industry appetite for smart factories is growing, but do they have the scale for it?

The automotive industry has its sights firmly set on the promise of smart factories, which could be worth up to $167 billion by 2023 and many want a piece of the action, pouring multi-million dollar investments into smart facilities. But despite this potential, only a handful of OEMs and suppliers are set to achieve the necessary scale. We wanted to understand why and to explore how the automotive industry can turn this appetite for smart factories into reality.

