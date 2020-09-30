Select which Site you would like to reach:

AI and the Ethical Conundrum:

How organizations can build ethically robust AI systems and gain trust

Trust me, I’m AI.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, our reliance on AI has skyrocketed. Today more than ever before, we look to AI to help us limit physical interactions, predict the next wave of the pandemic, disinfect our healthcare facilities and even deliver our food. But can we trust it?

In the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – AI and the Ethical Conundrum: How organizations can build ethically robust AI systems and gain trust – we surveyed over 800 organizations and 2,900 consumers to get a picture of the state of ethics in AI today. We wanted to understand what organizations can do to move to AI systems that are ethical by design, how they can benefit from doing so, and the consequences if they don’t. We found that while customers are becoming more trusting of AI-enabled interactions, organizations’ progress in ethical dimensions is underwhelming. And this is dangerous because once violated, trust can be difficult to rebuild.

Ethically sound AI requires a strong foundation of leadership, governance, and internal practices around audits, training, and operationalization of ethics. Building on this foundation, organizations have to:

  1. Clearly outline the intended purpose of AI systems and assess their overall potential impact
  2. Proactively deploy AI to achieve sustainability goals
  3. Embed diversity and inclusion principles proactively throughout the lifecycle of AI systems for advancing fairness
  4. Enhance transparency with the help of technology tools, humanize the AI experience and ensure human oversight of AI systems
  5. Ensure technological robustness of AI systems
  6. Empower customers with privacy controls to put them in charge of AI interactions.

For more information on ethics in AI, download the report.

AI and the Ethical Conundrum...

File size: 5.75 MB File type: PDF
Download icon

AI and the Ethical Conundrum...

File size: 683.94 KB File type: PDF
Download icon

Related resources

Why addressing ethical questions in AI will benefit organizations

Organizations must adopt ethics in AI to win the public’s trust and loyalty

Read more icon
Why addressing ethical questions in AI will benefit organizations

Conversations

Towards Ethical AI: Views from Experts and Practitioners

Read more icon
Conversations

The AI-powered enterprise

Unlocking the potential of AI at scale

Read more icon
The AI-powered enterprise

The Art of Customer-Centric Artificial Intelligence

Raising the bar on AI in customer experience

Read more icon
The Art of Customer-Centric Artificial Intelligence

Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini’s #1 ranked in-house think tank on all things digital

Read more icon
Capgemini Research Institute

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies