Technology, Innovation & Ventures for Business

Achieving these transformational objectives, can be done by considering three simple levers:

Position

First, firms need to have a clear understanding of their current position by visualizing the strategic landscape and associated market dynamics that cause disruptions in the landscape. If we don’t know where we are, then how do we decide where to go? To address this issue, firms need to granularly understand their customers, suppliers, partners, employees, investors, and the communities in which they operate. Applying this lever also helps in identifying which new assets to acquire, who are the new entrants that are at the edge of your boundaries, and where you need to direct your efforts. Data is a key ally in visualizing the landscape and will be an essential tool in formulating the strategic context.

Platforms

If data provides the ability of visualization, then platforms channel this ability and convert strategic intent into action plans that contend in the landscape. Platforms achieve this via a dual functionality in the context of tempo, frictionless and collaboration. Firstly, they connect the components of the firm’s value chain and give a holistic view of mutually reinforcing flywheels. Using this view, firms gain a better understanding of their capacities and limitations. As a consequence, firms are able to determine where they have competitive advantages and who they need to work with to gain niche capabilities that complement their assets. In short, platforms aid in bolstering ecosystem interactions and provide the scaffold of future readiness.

Proficiency

Positioning and Platforms enable the final lever, which is enhancement of the firm’s proficiency in applying innovation. Enterprises are often accused of coming up short in the innovation life cycle with problems stemming from discovery and sourcing to adoption, application, and repeatability. By using the levers of position and platforms, firms will be able to upgrade their asset base, offer services that are in demand and have a finger on the pulse of future evolutions. Firms will always need to need to manage the trade-off between utilization and availability. The ability to predict new demands solves this trade-off and improves the proficiency of applying innovation as an outcome.

Stepping up to the challenge however will begin a necessary journey to regain market control, restore stakeholder confidence, deliver and sustain superior performance results, pave the way for a global economy that is poised to withstand the next inevitable planet-scale challenge, and ensure the welfare, access and health of our population. Capgemini’s Technology, Innovation and Ventures capabilities have helped some the world’s largest companies with their digital transformation journey by leveraging: