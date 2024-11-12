Why I am excited about this year’s Microsoft Ignite

Microsoft Ignite is just around the corner and we are putting our all behind it.

I couldn’t be more thrilled – I’ve spent over a decade working alongside some of the biggest names in technology, and now I have the privilege of leading Capgemini’s partnership with Microsoft. For me, this event marks a unique opportunity to connect with our customers face-to-face, discuss industry challenges and explore the advanced AI solutions that Capgemini and Microsoft bring to the table.

With over 2,000 existing Microsoft clients and more than 100,000 Capgemini practitioners certified in Microsoft’s solutions, we’re more than ready to bring our clients the insights and tools they need to stay ahead. Ignite is a golden opportunity for us to dive into the future with our clients, hear about their goals and work out how we can achieve them together. Here’s what I’m most looking forward to at Microsoft Ignite.

Celebrating our partnership with Microsoft

Capgemini’s partnership with Microsoft is one of our strongest, longest-standing and most impactful collaborations. We’re a top-five Microsoft partner globally, and a top sponsor at Microsoft Ignite. The conference gives us the chance to show how, together with Microsoft, we’re helping businesses across the world modernize, secure and scale their operations. It’s always inspiring to see the tangible difference our joint expertise can make. Building deeper connections

One of the things I love about Ignite is the focus on meaningful connections – a theme that Microsoft has captured beautifully. Ignite offers a space for us to listen, learn and make these connections, while exploring our client’s needs, challenges and ambitions. For me and the entire Capgemini team attending the event, these one-on-one discussions are where the real value lies, and we are looking forward to many of them Exploring Agentic AI together

I’m especially looking forward this year to talking about our work in agentic AI architectures. Think of Agentic AI as a collection of AI-driven agents – small, autonomous functionalities that work together to accomplish larger tasks. This approach lets organizations deploy AI with flexibility and scalability, so they can get more done with fewer limitations. Capgemini is pushing the boundaries here, and I’m excited for me and the team to share how this can bring clients a new level of intelligence. Scaling AI safely and reliably

Innovation is one thing, but scaling it securely? That’s the real challenge. As an executive track sponsor, we will be showcasing solutions such as our RAISE platform, which is designed to deploy AI solutions at scale without compromising on security – something that’s now absolutely essential. This platform means our clients can confidently embrace AI across their operations, knowing they’re protected at all times. Cross-partnerships that bring unmatched value

We also work with leaders like Databricks, Nvidia, Mistral.AI, SAP and Unity, meaning we’re able to create unique, three-way value propositions for our clients. These collaborations allow us to bring more flexible and integrated solutions to the table. I’m looking forward to talking about how these partnerships can open up new possibilities and make their transformations even more impactful. Capgemini’s panel discussion

Finally, one of the highlights for me this year is our client panel. We will have our North America COE leader Betsy Pridmore moderate the panel with some of our existing clients who will share their experience working with us, including real-world examples and illustrating the latest advancements in AI and digital transformation. It’s a chance to see Capgemini’s vision in action and hear directly from the people who are making it happen.

Ready to ignite your transformation?

Every year, Microsoft Ignite brings us together to explore the latest advancements in technology, to connect and to inspire each other to think bigger. I can’t wait to connect with clients here, answer their questions and hopefully spark new ideas that they can take back to their teams.

If you’re at Ignite, come find us – let’s discuss how Capgemini and Microsoft can make a real difference to your journey. And if you’d like to learn more in the meantime, send me a message on LinkedIn.