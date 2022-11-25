WEMO plots a course for affordable energy and climate action

That’s the key question addressed in Capgemini’s 2022 Annual World Energy Markets Observatory (WEMO), the 24th edition of this in-depth, authoritative report that tracks the development and transformation of electricity and gas markets in Europe, North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, India and China.

The latest WEMO focuses on the triggers and impacts of successive energy crises, crucially the war in Ukraine, and the consequences of inflation, especially in Europe. It explores how affordable energy supplies and the slowing down of climate change can both be achieved by a mix of short-term action and long-term decisions on the reform of energy market design, on the sustainability of energy supplies, and on favourable financing conditions for green investments.

“In this year’s Observatory, we see how the latest waves of disruption are impacting energy security and affordability, while also jeopardizing climate change plans,” says Colette Lewiner, Capgemini’s Senior Energy and Utilities Adviser. “Emerging technologies and new use cases across the energy value chain, including green hydrogen, CCUS, storage and e-mobility, will play a critical role in helping the world maintain security, while also working towards a net zero future.”

Adds James Forrest, Global Energy and Utilities Industry Leader at Capgemini: “Though energy security has been neglected in favour of the fight against climate change in recent years, the current crisis provides an opportunity for global energy markets and governments to address the two issues concurrently.

“By activating solutions like energy reduction, solar, and wind in the short-term and continuing to unlock the biggest climate packages in history, we can achieve meaningful progress between these equally important imperatives.”

Capgemini’s investment in in-depth energy industry research and analysis, for which the WEMO report has become internationally renowned, began with its first edition in 1999. This year, Capgemini’s extensive experience and expertise is supported by specialist contributions, on regulation and customer behaviour, as well as markets’ data, from our partners’ research teams at De Pardieu Brocas Maffei and Enerdata in France and VaasaETT in Finland.

As well as addressing the unique combination of global energy challenges, the WEMO also includes in-depth coverage of commodities markets, climate change and regulatory policies, energy transition, and advances in clean technologies, infrastructure and adequacy of supply, financials and the impact of the current crises on utilities oil and gas companies.

