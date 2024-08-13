Welcome to where your customer-first vision becomes reality. With Salesforce and Capgemini at Dreamforce 2024

While Dreamforce is a great place to get started on your journey, we know that when the event ends, the real work begins. Many companies need assistance in turning their inspiration and ideas into action. This is where Capgemini comes in.

Whether you’re a long-term client that needs to take your Salesforce experience to the next level or a company in need of an experienced transformation partner, we’re ready to be part of your Salesforce journey. Here are four reasons why you should take the time to connect with us and start charting the course to the future you want at Dreamforce.

Four reasons why you should connect with Capgemini at Dreamforce 2024

1. Capgemini is a true end-to-end transformation leader and top Salesforce partner with a history of delivering value for our clients.

One of the things that makes the Salesforce platform so incredible is that the company is constantly adding new features that make the ecosystem even more powerful. Take, for example, Salesforce’s introduction of generative AI capabilities through Einstein GPT. With this tool, companies can create personalized content at scale across every cloud. It’s an absolute game-changer for sales, service, and marketing teams – but only if the organization can quickly update and adapt its strategy to make use of the latest and greatest capabilities.

This is precisely what Capgemini helps clients do. As a long-time strategic partner of Salesforce, and huge proponent of a customer-first mindset – our goal has always been to help our clients use the platform to drive business value through continuous transformation, be it through Salesforce’s generative AI capabilities, new products, or other features. We work with clients to “connect all the dots” between business strategy, industry dynamics, and design and innovation, digital, and data, helping them use the Salesforce platform to the very fullest and transform with confidence.

For example, last year we co-presented a session with our client Univision – exploring how we helped them channel the power of Salesforce Media Cloud to create a centralized CRM tool to enable client tracking, manage leads, accounts and contacts, and standardize workflow management.

2. Capgemini’s deep technology capabilities, including strong expertise in generative AI, help our clients turn their digital investments and data into real business value.

It goes without saying that AI – and generative AI, in particular – will be a huge topic of conversation at Dreamforce this year. But as with many emerging and advancing technologies, companies may find it difficult to turn their talk into action.

What sets Capgemini apart is our pragmatic approach to generative AI, helping companies identify use cases suitable for their business that will create real value for their organization. When we engage clients, our goal is not simply to prove what the technology can do, but to focus on the specific areas of the customer and employee experience – such as augmenting field sales, informing experience design, enhancing customer service, and orchestrating personalized journeys – that will improve performance and drive healthy growth.

One great example of how we help companies leverage generative AI within the Salesforce ecosystem is our work with Heathrow Airport. At last year’s event, we presented a session with our client Heathrow Airport about how they used advanced data and AI capabilities within Salesforce to revolutionize the passenger experience through personalized services.

3. Our deep industry expertise is the key to success for your business.

To understand the needs of a specific business, a good partner must first understand the challenges, opportunities, and changes within the industry.

Capgemini leverages our strong vertical and horizontal expertise, across industries like financial services, automotive, manufacturing, and retail, to help clients configure and customize their Salesforce solutions to solve their unique business challenges, build new customer capabilities, and modernize their business to remain competitive in an ever-changing landscape.

Capgemini believes that understanding industry-specific business issues and market changes and identifying customer trends is the key to our collective success – that of our clients, our partners at Salesforce, and our company.



4. Capgemini’s total commitment to the success of our clients, shared values with them, and a common vision for the future accelerate value creation.

Capgemini and Salesforce are committed to the success of our clients. We are both known for a customer-first approach, putting our clients’ interests and goals above all.

But we know that for our clients, success is much more than program metrics. It’s about doing business in a transparent and responsible way. It’s about working with integrity. It’s about helping define the ethical use of new technologies, like generative AI. And it’s about making sustainability an integral part of every business.

In other words, what’s important to your company is important to Capgemini. These shared values and common commitments – both with Salesforce and our clients – add depth to every engagement, helping companies achieve their program goals while working towards their vision of the future.

Find out what your future holds with Salesforce and Capgemini at Dreamforce 2024

I can’t wait to see you there. My expert colleagues will be on hand to meet 1:1 with attendees who want to learn more about our client successes, Salesforce experience, and end-to-end business transformation expertise. You can also visit our Dreamforce page here to view our full list of event sessions and schedule a consultation at our booth (#1400).

Together with Salesforce, we’ll help you turn your event inspiration into real-world action, enabling you to Get The Future You Want.