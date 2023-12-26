And this is the fifth and final tech trend for 2024 that I wanted to share with you.

I was a very young boy when Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the moon. And for the first time in 50 years, we will send astronauts in lunar orbit in 2024 with NASA’s Artemis 2, potentially followed with a crewed lunar landing in 2025 with Artemis 3.



This regain of interest for space is not just a nostalgic nod to the past; it is a symbol of a profound shift in the entire space industry .



This shift is redefining our objectives in space. The focus is no longer solely on distant celestial bodies. Instead, there’s a concentrated effort towards harnessing the potential of Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This arena is ripe with opportunities for advancements in telecommunications and Earth observation. CubeSats, ChipSats, and other nanosatellites are being launched in their thousands, while we see a surge of exciting projects such as the development of laser communication systems, hybrid ground and space networks, or even seamless 5G connectivity from space. We also see an emphasis on ‘’sustainability by design’’, with the development of satellites and launch craft that are not only more efficient but also limit space debris.



The 2020s are also witnessing a radically different ‘Space Age’ from the one we experienced in the 70s. Unlike the earlier era, dominated by a few governmental programs, this new chapter in space exploration is being written by a diverse array of players.



The landscape now includes not just new giants like SpaceX, but also a burgeoning ecosystem of startups. These dynamic new entrants are bringing fresh ideas, innovative technologies, and a start-up mindset to an industry that was once the sole domain of national space agencies.



As we venture into this new space age, the goals are clear: enhanced efficiency, reduced costs, and elevated performance. This is not just a race to the stars; it’s a quest for practical, more sustainable solutions that will shape the future of humanity both on and off our planet.