Redefine your business operations with an award-winning service provider

Capgemini has been recognized as an award-winning service provider for the second consecutive year due to our ability to deliver intelligent, frictionless business operations that drive a higher level of service for shared service organizations.

As the geopolitical upheavals and the pressures of inflation continue to impact business operations across industries, it’s critical for organizations to reimagine their shared services operating model and the technology supporting them.

Indeed, a recent report by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) states that most shared service organization (SSO) leaders have taken steps to pre-empt further fallout by evolving a robust global business services (GBS) model. Combined with a partnership approach, shared services can drive the resiliency and digital transformation needed for businesses to stay ahead of their competition.

But what are some of the key challenges faced by SSOs? And how is Capgemini overcoming them to drive value for its clients?

Mitigating attrition and driving retention

Attrition management directly impacts client success. With changing employee paradigms, employee programs now need to constantly evolve if they want to keep pace with market demands.

We take great pride in our ability to retain our employees, and we’ve developed a number of tools to identify attrition and drive retention. These include:

A digital early warning system that identifies dissatisfied employees

An employee vulnerability data tool that helps to keep people morale high

Skip-level meetings that collect unbiased employee feedback, which can be used to strengthen team spirit across the organization.

Innovation drives delivery excellence

Effective service delivery requires innovation and transformation to remove frictions in business operations, drive process optimization, minimize risk and reduce cost, and drive efficiency.

Over the years, we’ve offered a portfolio of innovative solutions and services to help our clients successfully make the jump into the digital age. Our innovative tools, industry-leading processes, controls, and transparent procedures are recognized by the industry and our clients as key differentiators.

We also benefit from our extensive experience in partnerships and developing solutions for the mutual benefit of all parties.

Putting continuous improvement front and center

Continuous improvement transforms the way an organizations operates and drives ever-higher performance levels through realizing incremental improvements.

Implementing it, however, comes with its own set of challenges. These include creating the right culture, overcoming resistance to change, identifying opportunities, and capturing return on investment.

Continuous improvement is part of our natural, day-to-day company culture at Capgemini. We’ve implemented a number of collaborative delivery excellence initiatives to improve operations in terms of delivery processes, operating models, and drive value to the end customer through innovative technologies such as AI, chatbots, robotics, and blockchain.

Capgemini is a winner!

Our approach to mitigating the challenges of attrition, effective delivery, and continuous improvement is the reason why Capgemini has recently been named Service Provider of the Year in North America in SSON’s Impact Awards 2023. This award is a testament to our teams’ relentless focus on process improvement, value creation, and delivering measurable success.

We are thrilled to be recognized again for our efforts and look forward to driving even more innovative impactful outcomes in the future!

To learn more about how Capgemini can help drive intelligent, frictionless business operations across your shared service organization that, contact: cleveland.sellers@capgemini.com

Cleveland Sellers leads the overall P&L and all aspects of Capgemini’s business services division in the Americas and is a strong proponent of customer success and digital transformation for their enterprise operations.