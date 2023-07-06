Skip to Content

Alexandre Embry
11 Jul 2023

I’m happy to share with you that Capgemini has been recognized by Gartner as ‘Metaverse Tech Innovators 2023’ in their radar.


Thanks to our Capgemini #MetaverseLab and #ImmersiveExperiences teams, we showcased our strategy and commitment to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to #metaverse experiences.
Thanks Gartner for recognizing our efforts and achievements, which aim at defining and building the future of the Internet with cutting-edge Customer, Citizen, Employee and Industrial digital experiences.

Metaverse Tech Innovators 2023

Thanks to all the team who contributed to reach this milestone.

Pascal Brier Franck Greverie Alex Bulat- van den Wildenberg Charlton Monsanto Kary Bheemaiah Michiel Boreel Keith Williams Lucia Sinapi-Thomas Bob Schwartz Mike Buob Borja Tinao Perez-Miravete Nitin Dhemre Dheeren Vélu Jean-Francois DELERUE Surabhi Gawde Daniel Lichtwald Liz Lugnier Clare Argent Bobby Ngai Abu Siddik Momin.

