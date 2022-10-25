Low-code platforms are completely changing how market leaders see their applications

Security risks: Identity misuse, data leakage, and asset management and injection handling failures

Low-code/no-code development platforms provide a development environment that is used to create application software through a graphical user interface instead of traditional coded computer programming. Such platforms reduce the amount of coding and enable the accelerated delivery of solutions. As low-code/no-code platforms proliferate and become widely used by organizations, there is a clear and immediate need to create awareness around the security and privacy risks related to applications developed on such platforms.

The OWASP® Foundation primarily works to improve the security of software and has listed the Top 10 Low-Code/No-Code Security Risks, including identity misuse, data leakage, and asset management and injection handling failures. They note that one of the highest-rated risks comes in the form of vulnerability and untrusted components, as LCNC applications rely heavily on ready-made components from the marketplace or the web. These components include data connectors, widgets, and sub-services. These pieces of code are embedded into the application and, in some cases, are not held to the same level of security vigilance as other pro-code applications. When such codes are used organization-wide, they are prone to exploitation – and administrators can have a tough time locating these vulnerable components.

The changing and narrowing of ADM’s scope

The emergence of LCNC tools and platforms has given rise to the citizen developer. This is where users with little to no technical knowledge can build their own customer and enterprise applications. LCNC not only enables users to deliver the necessary business agility – but also gives them the opportunity to be more efficient and simulate various options to improve end-user experience.

Forresterclaims that these tools and platforms have the potential to make software development as much as 10-times faster than traditional methods. For the ADM market, this means a reduction in ADM IT spend for service providers – primarily in the application development space. Additionally, due to a reduction in coding involvement, application support will also need to be reduced proportionately. The ADM services that can still be provided by the vendors for such tools and platforms could be in the form of managing the LCNC platform itself. This would include interfaces into the broader application landscape and the platform’s upgrade cycle, governance to reduce the redundancy of functionalities across the organization, ensuring reusability of already developed solutions, and providing training on specific skills to develop on the platforms (and in the documentation of developed applications), which can often be left as an afterthought.

Increased insourcing

LCNC tools, applications, and platforms give users the autonomy to build solutions to cater to their specific business needs. Minimal coding, ease of drag and drop features, and ready-to-use component availability are paving the way for lessening dependency on external vendors and service providers. Business functions that are heavily dependent on proprietary knowhow, like R&D and marketing, or companies that are heavily invested in discovering ground-breaking solutions and products would like to retain their intellectual rights, which could result in the utilization of more insourced resources. This would give them the ability to keep their strategic programs within the four walls of the organization.

Structured governance

Ensuring the usage of the right tools and platforms, selecting them for enterprise-wide use, identifying the processes and business functions where they are applicable, and defining standards and procedures for implementing them are some of the important aspects of LCNC that require a high amount of governance. Through structured governance, investments can be channeled to the highest value functions and business areas. This will ensure that redundant tools or developments are not institutionalized within the organization.

Effective application lifecycle management

With every new tool, platform, or solution that enters into the ecosystem comes the need for its maintenance and support. Maintenance of the platform, the interfaces with which it will interact, the jobs that will run to fetch and transfer the relevant data, and other routine activities need to be maintained. Testing of the applications or solutions developed using LCNC platforms is also key to ensuring error-free operations. Regular updates or system refreshes may be required to ensure that the latest functionalities and bug fixes are made available to developers. Similar to other applications, a LCNC platform will go through multiple phases of its lifecycle, which should be taken care of either by the product vendor, the consumer, or the IT service provider.

