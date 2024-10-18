Leading transformation in clinical development

Clinical development is changing fast. To make an impact, it is crucial to stay ahead of the curve. This is why we are thrilled that ISG has named Capgemini a leader in the field.

Leveraging our expertise across strategy, emerging technology, data, AI, and operations, Capgemini supports clients in accelerating and evolving their clinical research and development programs.

Clinical development is a fast-evolving area where we are witnessing a rapid transformation. This is thanks to the ongoing integration of cutting-edge technologies and digital tools, along with innovative methods in study design, study execution, study reporting, and data re-use for purposes going beyond the primary objectives.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ report explores the role of leading organizations such as Capgemini in advancing clinical research and development and life sciences as a whole. The report looks at how innovators are shaping the future; from creating the next generation of clinical operating models to maximizing value from data and smart devices.

Read on for highlights from the report, to understand Capgemini’s role in tomorrow’s life sciences, and discover three key shifts in the evolution of clinical development.

Partnerships take us further

The ISG Provider Lens™ report showcases Capgemini’s ability to offer outstanding clinical development consulting – delivering tech-driven business outcomes using emerging technology, innovative methods of collaboration, and commercial models.

In the report, ISG note that we are enabling efficient execution of clinical trial transformation initiatives by “proactively monitoring operations, streamlining post-trial data analysis, and providing robust data foundations for protocol design and synthetic trials.”

Advancing life sciences with AI: Three key shifts In our work with clients, we navigate emerging opportunities, shifts, and challenges across the entire landscape of clinical research and development. Here are three key shifts explored in the ISG Provider Lens™ report that focus on AI as a driver for progress. Shift 1: Next-gen business and digital transformations An increasing number of organizations within life sciences are opting to undergo a digital transformation. This is driven by the urgency to advance and accelerate medical research while navigating regulatory complexities.



Technologies such as generative AI (Gen AI), machine learning, and automation are key to this shift. The challenge, as explained in the report, is the seamless, risk-free integration of new technologies. A successful digital transformation requires organizations to unify new technologies with their ongoing processes – overcoming any issues associated with low-quality, outdated, non-traceable, or incomplete data. The re-design and introduction of more efficient business processes and better collaboration of teams is also key. Shift 2: Elevated AI-supported patient experiences Patients, caregivers, and end users all expect elevated human-centric experiences within the realm of healthcare. Technology is supporting new standards of patient care, in particular Gen AI which is “transforming the landscape for life sciences providers and enterprises, unlocking exponential revenue opportunities and instilling renewed hope among patients.” Also, technological advancements are enabling investigators to track patient treatment journeys using wearables and invisibles (e.g. Wi-Fi to track Parkinsons disease).



By harnessing AI, edge devices, Gen AI, and data insights, leading organizations are fast developing patient-centered solutions; these are already making a difference, leading to new innovations and shorter routes to much-needed cures. Shift 3: New technology-enabled efficiencies The costs associated with life sciences innovation have risen exponentially in recent years. The challenges of high expenditure and failure rates in the clinical development process necessitate continuous innovation and services to enhance efficiency.



Leading organizations must balance budgets alongside the need to innovate at scale. The report explores how technology plays a central role in addressing these challenges through patient recruitment, data collection, monitoring, analysis, and regulatory compliance. For example, models such as patient digital twins offer more efficient and specific patient recruitment.

“Capgemini pioneers transformative solutions in clinical development, advancing trial methodologies.” Rohan Sinha, Lead Author, ISG Provider Lens™

Discover the ISG report

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Its annual Provider Lens™ reports play an influential role in evaluating independent vendors and providers across a range of capabilities by topic and region. The positioning is based on a neutral and independent research and evaluation process.