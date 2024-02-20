Skip to Content

Introducing General World Models (GWM)

Dheeren Vélu
Feb 20, 2024

Do you want to know the fundamental concept behind the very impressive Sora Text to Video Generator by OpenAI?

At its heart lies this concept of the General World Models, or GWMs. This very concept also nudges us closer to the holy grail of AI: Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

In my latest article, I delve deep into the essence of General World Models, exploring how they’re set to transform the AI landscape and what this means for the future of digital innovation. Check out and let me your thoughts.

Meet the author

Dheeren Vélu

Head of Innovation, AIE Australia  |  Web3 & NFT Stream Lead, Capgemini Metaverse Lab
Dheeren Velu is an award winning leader in emerging technology, innovation, and digital transformation and is committed to helping organisations thrive in today’s era of fast-paced disruptive technological change. He is an Innovation expert & Web3 Strategist, with a deep background in implementing large scale AI and Cognitive solutions in his previous roles. His current area of focus is Web3 and its intersection with Metaverse and is working on bringing to life innovative concepts and business models that are underpinned by the decentralised capabilities like Smart Contracts, Tokens and NFT techniques.