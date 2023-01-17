Improve supply chain decision-making through better finance management

Transforming supply finance management processes plays a key role in delivering an agile, cost-efficient, and data-anchored supply chain – enabling the transition towards becoming a Frictionless Enterprise.

In the current volatile global business environment, every company that deals with the production and distribution of goods needs to understand how to analyze and improve their supply chain and finance & accounting processes.

Asking whether supply chain operations – and the finance processes attached to them – can drive flexibility, foster seamless communication across functions, and deliver actionable data will enable companies to spot frictions such as process fragmentation, siloization, and inadequate or inconsistent data before they happen.

What companies need is to build bridges between their supply chain and finance functions that drive data-driven decision-making – enabling them to be more agile in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Enhancing decision-making across the supply chain

Implementing well-designed supply finance management processes will support the supply chain function and drive cross-functionality across the board.

These processes provide insights that foster increased innovation, improve product development, shape product strategy, ensure control over production costs and forecasting, and enable enhanced governance through benchmarking individual business units. As a result, properly implemented supply finance management processes work as a framework to support decision-making in terms of production and supply chain strategy.

Driving frictionless demand planning

Although identifying and overcoming frictions is a difficult but inevitable task, there are service providers that can help on this journey.

The right service provider can support companies through a set of processes that provide key insights into how their supply chain is performing. This enables planners to spend more time on strategic initiatives, collaboration, and innovation – unlocking value through driving faster decision-making, optimized technology, and reduced expectations.

At Capgemini, our Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) transformation platform provides a comprehensive set of supply finance management process models that help to bring supply chain and finance & accounting operations to the next level.

Designed and built by our professionals based on years of experience optimizing finance processes across industries and markets, these processes significantly improve finance management across our clients’ supply chains.

To learn more about how Capgemini’s Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) can deliver a truly frictionless supply finance management process, helping you transition to – what we call – the Frictionless Enterprise, contact: bartosz.wasilewski@capgemini.com