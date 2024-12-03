Four of a kind: Capgemini’s partnership recognized with four AWS Partner of the Year 2024 Awards 

I’m proud to share that we have received four AWS Partner of the Year 2024 Awards, distinguishing our partnership with AWS.

The honor of receiving a partner award never fades. These awards demonstrate the understanding and alignment of the needs, aspirations, and values of our joint clients – which we’ve developed over our decade-long relationship with AWS.

More than just a moment in time, this recognition demonstrates our capabilities across industries and technical functions – helping new and existing clients as they look to transform their business.

It goes without saying, these achievements are a true credit to our incredible teams who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding results and innovation for our clients with the use of AWS services.

Sustainability Partner of the Year (Global) recognizes AWS Partners committed to achieving sustainability goals.

I am particularly pleased that we have been recognized for our work in sustainability, a major challenge our clients face. This award highlights our Emissions Experience Centre (EEC), which is an established co-innovation ecosystem with AWS to support energy companies in achieving net-zero objectives.

Situated in the heart of Stavanger at RENEW HUB at Fours, the Emissions Experience Centre provides a collaborative and co-innovation space where innovation prospers among various players in the energy industry, ranging from startups to large conglomerates.

Capgemini and AWS support the EEC with well proven methodologies, systems, tools, and client knowledge, allowing us to leverage well-tested emission management practices without reinventing the wheel.

Industry Partner of the Year – Auto and Manufacturing – EMEA recognizes the top AWS Partners who helped customers accelerate their transformation within automotive and manufacturing industries.

recognizes the top AWS Partners who helped customers accelerate their transformation within automotive and manufacturing industries. Industry Partner of the Year – Travel and Hospitality – EMEA recognizes the top AWS Partners who helped customers accelerate their transformation within travel and hospitality industries.

recognizes the top AWS Partners who helped customers accelerate their transformation within travel and hospitality industries. GSI Partner of the Year – France recognizes the top GSI Partners with significant contributions related to revenue, opportunities, net new certified individuals, and AWS designations across regions.

In addition, we are also finalists in the following:

Data and Analytics Global Consulting Partner of the Year – Global

GenAI Global Consulting Partner of the Year – Global

Application Modernization Consulting Partner of the Year – Global

Industry Partner of the Year Financial Services – Global

Industry Partner of the Year Financial Services – EMEA

Industry Partner of the Year Media, Entertainment, Gaming and Sports – EMEA

Industry Partner of the Year Telco – EMEA

Industry Partner of the Year Travel and Hospitality – Global

This is an outstanding outcome – and one of which we are rightly proud.

To drive our partnership with AWS forward, we continue to heavily invest in our partnership – and our Emerald level sponsorship at AWS re:Invent 2024 is the highest honor, and a true testament of our long-standing collaboration with AWS, as a business and technology transformation partner.

Our presence at AWS re:Invent is manifested in our theme – Scale, meet vision

With a comprehensive week-long program, we are bringing the best of Capgemini, showcasing our market-leading capabilities, thought leadership, client success stories, and industry-specific solutions powered by co-innovation with AWS – to help our clients drive sustainable business success.

Our global AWS CoEs network continues to enable our clients to utilize our expertise in data, AI, and cloud to unlock generative AI potential, rapidly prototype new business scenarios, foster innovation, and navigate digital transformation.

I couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead with AWS.

Find out more about our AWS partnership, or feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn.