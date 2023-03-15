Employing a data-first approach to connected products with a cloud-native platform

Data generated throughout a connected product’s lifecycle can be used to introduce new business models, launch new intelligent services, monetize data assets, and help redesign future iterations of the product with market relevancy in focus.

This data comes from quality control checks, simulations, and validation assessments during the manufacturing process. And, once the products are launched into the market, data becomes available on how consumers are using these products.

However, in order to leverage data for connected products effectively and to become fully data-driven, organizations need the right data platform.

A data-first approach

When it comes to managing data, many organizations face challenges due to limitations imposed by their legacy systems. These systems frequently compartmentalize data in silos, which results in disparate methods of handling data. This means organizations lose out on valuable insights into their business operations and the complete product lifecycle, including customer experience.

IDEA (Industrialized Data & AI Engineering Acceleration) by Capgemini simplifies the complex process of data management for organizations and provides a streamlined approach to collecting, governing, and managing data on cloud.

By leveraging the capabilities of IDEA, organizations can gain actionable insights into their operations through a focused analysis of data at every stage of a device’s journey and a comprehensive view of the product’s end-to-end lifecycle. This holistic approach not only delivers meaningful insights but also results in a substantial increase in efficiency, with a ~40% acceleration in time to value in data and AI estate modernization on cloud.

A jump start for data platforms

The conventional method for establishing a data platform typically takes a minimum of three to four months. This includes researching and assembling the infrastructure components and integrating them with different services.

However, with IDEA, a secure infrastructure on cloud can be established and an interactive user interface can be activated within four to five weeks, allowing you to quickly begin obtaining valuable data insights by configuring the data pipeline, combining and processing data, data governance, and finding meaning from them using AI-driven insights.

Simple flexibility

IDEA simplifies the complex process of building an efficient data platform. With a modular design and platform-as-code, users of IDEA have the flexibility to customize and change components based on customer needs.

IDEA’s user interface facilitates the effortless integration of elements through its intuitive, low-code approach. This enables the customization of components by a wider range of users, including those with limited technical expertise – not just highly skilled data engineers.

The implementation of a single, streamlined user interface that integrates all data components and considers all elements of the product lifecycle ensures that the insights generated from the data can be reliably trusted.

Accelerating value

Capgemini’s IDEA solution significantly reduces the time required for modernizing a data estate and enables organizations to adopt AI and analytics across the enterprise for accelerated business value.

To discover more about the potential of IDEA by Capgemini – and learn how it can help you use data to gain a competitive advantage – visit our webpage.