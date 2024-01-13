Skip to Content

CES 2024: Las Vegas Shines with Cutting-Edge Innovations in AI and Future Mobility

Pascal Brier
Jan 13, 2024

As #CES2024 comes to a close, Las Vegas was once again a hotspot for ground- breaking moments.

From GenerativeAI embedded and applied everywhere, to electric (and sometimes flying!) mobility, this latest edition of CES has been a rollercoaster of exciting innovations. Here are some of my favorite picks. What were your favorite moments?

Each of these innovations represent a step towards a more connected, smarter and greener future. I cannot wait to see what the rest of 2024 will bring.

Pascal Brier

Group Chief Innovation Officer, Capgemini
Pascal Brier was appointed Group Chief Innovation Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee on January 1st, 2021. Pascal oversees Technology, Innovation and Ventures for the Group in this position. Pascal holds a Masters degree from EDHEC and was voted “EDHEC of the Year” in 2017.