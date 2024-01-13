As #CES2024 comes to a close, Las Vegas was once again a hotspot for ground- breaking moments.

From GenerativeAI embedded and applied everywhere, to electric (and sometimes flying!) mobility, this latest edition of CES has been a rollercoaster of exciting innovations. Here are some of my favorite picks. What were your favorite moments?

Each of these innovations represent a step towards a more connected, smarter and greener future. I cannot wait to see what the rest of 2024 will bring.