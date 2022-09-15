CAPGEMINI’S OFFERING TOWARDS THE HEADLESS JOURNEY – HEADSTART2HEADLESS

HEADSTART2HEADLESS

In today’s world, with the prevalence of connected devices and IoT, traditional content management systems with their coupled content and presentation layer impede content velocity and employing newer tools and techniques for content presentation.

Companies are looking for increased flexibility and scalability that a decoupled architecture can provide. The primary objective of headless CMS is to provide an omnichannel seamless experience. There is a constant requirement to change the front-end according to how the customers want to view it across channels. Organizations need a superior solution architecture to enable greater protection with the required amount of security and encryption provided to internal users, while content generated outside the organization can be approved and encrypted as needed.



Digital platforms across orgs have evolved and there is a need for flexible solutions. Enterprises are across mobile sites, apps, conversational interfaces, chatbots, and more. Headless CMS architecture enables a framework that makes it possible for orgs to adapt the front-end layer, while APIs seamlessly integrate the content infrastructure to the presentation layer. The world is moving to a product-focused mindset and firms are looking to rebrand themselves on a regular basis. The content model is evolving from build-from-a-single-page to building blocks for many products. The support that is required across devices is limitless. This has led to the need for headless CMS.



In headless CMS marketing, teams create content within the CMS, and front-end developers retrieve the content through APIs using whichever front-end technologies work best. Marketers, therefore, can author content in one place, while developers can build a variety of presentation layers to suit the company’s – as well as the customer’s – needs and wants. It presents the best of both the worlds – the power of a CMS and the flexibility of new front-end technologies.