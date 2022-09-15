Skip to Content

CAPGEMINI’S OFFERING TOWARDS THE HEADLESS JOURNEY – HEADSTART2HEADLESS

Cliff Evans | Niyati Srivastava
15 September 2022

HEADSTART2HEADLESS

In today’s world, with the prevalence of connected devices and IoT, traditional content management systems with their coupled content and presentation layer impede content velocity and employing newer tools and techniques for content presentation.
Companies are looking for increased flexibility and scalability that a decoupled architecture can provide. The primary objective of headless CMS is to provide an omnichannel seamless experience. There is a constant requirement to change the front-end according to how the customers want to view it across channels. Organizations need a superior solution architecture to enable greater protection with the required amount of security and encryption provided to internal users, while content generated outside the organization can be approved and encrypted as needed.

Digital platforms across orgs have evolved and there is a need for flexible solutions. Enterprises are across mobile sites, apps, conversational interfaces, chatbots, and more. Headless CMS architecture enables a framework that makes it possible for orgs to adapt the front-end layer, while APIs seamlessly integrate the content infrastructure to the presentation layer. The world is moving to a product-focused mindset and firms are looking to rebrand themselves on a regular basis. The content model is evolving from build-from-a-single-page to building blocks for many products. The support that is required across devices is limitless. This has led to the need for headless CMS.

In headless CMS marketing, teams create content within the CMS, and front-end developers retrieve the content through APIs using whichever front-end technologies work best. Marketers, therefore, can author content in one place, while developers can build a variety of presentation layers to suit the company’s – as well as the customer’s – needs and wants. It presents the best of both the worlds – the power of a CMS and the flexibility of new front-end technologies.

Headless vs. Traditional

Our Solution

Headless can be achieved in various ways in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM). Our solution, HeadStart2Headless, is capable of supporting the various methodologies based on the specific requirements of the customer. Depending on the existing ecosystem, technology proficiency, and AEM requirements, customers can choose from a system which has the least AEM coupling to a system having the most.

Capgemini’s offering can fast forward the customers in an efficient way to set up and run headless in the least amount of time, thus propelling their businesses to become more agile and flexible in a very short turnaround time.

Key Benefits

Contact with us

To know more about our headless CMS solution, contact: fssbuadobecoe.global@capgemini.com

Meet our Experts

Cliff Evans

EVP & Head Technology Practice Europe, FS
“With exponential growth of digital channels and the need for a connected digital experience for customers – content is growing in importance as a building block of that connected digital experience. A headless CMS allows for content preparation, management and availability across channels including IoT devices. Headless CMS architecture provides the flexibility and scalability of an API first platform to deliver content to any frontend you choose. The solution can prove key to your omnichannel strategy allowing you to incorporate any design framework and integrate into your frontend software of choice”

Niyati Srivastava

Director, Content and Marketing Lead, UK and Continental Europe
Niyati leads content and marketing services for UK and Continental Europe. Her extensive experience developing and scaling GTM offers harnesses data-driven customer experience expertise from across Capgemini for a powerful marketing proposition. Niyati is working on cutting edge solutions for the blended and digitally enhanced realities and business models in Financial Services, working extensively with the C-suite to define and develop strategies with responsibility at their core – data ownership, sustainability, safety and human experience.

    We respect your privacy

    We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

     

    You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

     

    For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

    Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies