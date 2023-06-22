Skip to Content

Capgemini and Zendesk – enhancing finance customer experiences through automation

Ewa Lichtenstein
22 Jun 2023

Improving finance processes through an automated self-service platform builds lasting relationships with your customers

Customer experience is a crucial differentiator across industries, as everyone wants to interact with companies in a pleasant, efficient manner.

As a result, seamless support for finance and accounting queries, transactions, processes, and other various operations is now the norm in the finance industry, as this offers your clients access to your services through any device using simple messaging and self-service technology.

But what if you’re struggling to implement a setup such as this? And how do you ensure you can keep pace with everything your customers expect? Especially, in a world where they can now do everything on-the-go – from paying bills, to booking a vacation, and even working.

The benefits of a self-service finance platform

One of the easiest ways of addressing this challenge quickly is to implement a next-generation, self-service finance platform that provides a single-source of information for all your finance teams and processes.

By delivering augmented, frictionless interactions and transparency across your entire finance chain, a platform such as this maximizes the efficiency of your finance processes and significantly increases your customer and employee satisfaction alike. It also meets the needs of your ecosystem of employees, suppliers, procurement, organizations, and service providers to drive value across your finance cycle, including:

  • Deploying a one stop shop mindset
  • Putting business transparency at the center of your operations
  • Injecting automation into your assignments and workflow
  • Improving services, experiences, and productivity.

Automation helps deliver the experiences customers expect

Self-service finance platforms achieve all of this by automating key finance processes including supplier onboarding, master data management, exception-handling, input checks and rejection, and query management processes.

Additionally, by implementing more automation into your finance processes, fewer agents are needed to run your key financial tasks – giving you more time to improve your finance teams’ way of working, whether they work in order-to-cash, accounts payable, or controllership etc.

All of which improves employee satisfaction, service quality, and customer satisfaction as a result – while also giving you the ability to adapt faster to market changes when they occur moving forward.

Putting customers first makes overcoming challenges easier

Capgemini’s Digital Concierge Intelligent Portal – powered by Zendesk – connects and automates data across your finance teams to provide a single-source of finance information in real time.

Built on designing, implementing, and optimizing solutions that drive personalized, flexible customer experiences, Capgemini and Zendesk’s approach keeps you connected, which helps you build lasting relationships with your customers, despite any disruptions or challenges they might encounter.

Learn more about how Capgemini’s Digital Concierge Intelligent Portal, powered by Zendesk, drives synergies across your upstream and downstream finance chain to ensure smoother finance operations by contacting: ewa.lichtenstein@capgemini.com

Meet our expert

Alliance Manager, Capgemini’s Business Services
Ewa is an expert in ServiceNow and other case technology management tools, providing innovative service application solutions for her clients. She helps shape customer experience strategies through service desk technology, focusing on driving long-term growth and sustainable value. Meet Ewa at Knowledge 2023 to learn how Capgemini enable its clients to leverage their procurement and finance transformation journey to drive real business outcomes in collaboration with ServiceNow.

