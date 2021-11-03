Select which Site you would like to reach:

Creating a frictionless future for finance

Unlock value from your F&A function through implementing frictionless, AI-enabled finance operations

David Lumley
David Lumley, Global Head of the F&A Practice, Capgemini’s Business Services

At Capgemini, we have a single-minded focus on unlocking value for our clients. It’s this focus that drives us to seek new ways of improving finance and accounting (F&A) – and the outcomes are the reason we maintain a market leading position in delivering best-in-class F&A services.

Many of you are familiar with our Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) and the transformative impact it has on F&A operations. D-GEM is something we constantly evolve, and this year we’ve invested significantly in creating the next wave of value unlocking products. D-GEM is now much more of a platform underpinning the delivery of F&A – one that harmonizes our highly optimized F&A processes with advanced technology to meet the current and emerging needs of CFOs and their teams.

I am grateful to my team for building such powerful assets. Assets that are truly unlocking the value of our clients’ finance operations. And, on their behalf, I hope you enjoy this collection of thought-provoking reads.

Introduction to Frictionless Finance

The difference engine

Capgemini’s Digital Global Enterprise Model platform reflects the unique and individual...

Frictionless pragmatism

The need for clarity, utility, and flexibility of thinking are fundamental to creating the...

Capgemini named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services 2020

Delighted to be positioned as a Leader

Avasant RadarView – F&A Business Process Transformation 2020–2021

Reimagine finance through leveraging AI

AI-enabled O2C – making frictionless finance a reality

The road to frictionless finance starts with a fully integrated, AI-enabled O2C solution that...

Frictionless finance means eliminating collections

Moving away from collections and focusing on streamlining invoicing processes takes...

Frictionless accounts payable – happy customer, happy employee

Removing friction to streamline your accounts payable processes not only helps you lower...

Frictionless accounts payable – increase your efficiency and working capital

New technology, a digital operating model, and a reliable, frictionless roadmap can transform...

Frictionless, AI-driven record-to-analyze

Embedding AI in the record-to-analyze function enables accounting to be processed...

How to drive a frictionless financial close

Financial close periods can be stressful but they don’t have to be. Implementing a...

Drive enhanced value from finance operations

Digital twins and business process transformation

Digital twins are not only able to transform the efficiency of current business processes,...

The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #1: business mining

The business mining stage in digital twins enables you to capture the current state of your...

The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #2: modeling

The modeling stage in digital twins helps you define your ideal business processes.

The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #3: simulating

The simulating stage in digital twins represents a risk-free way to assess your options and...

The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #4: improving

The improving stage in digital twins creates a virtuous cycle of continuous improvement.

A framework for innovation and continuous improvement

Capgemini’s Transformation and Innovation Office leverages the digital twin, to drive...

Driving intelligence into finance operations

Smart, frictionless analytics gives structure and meaning into data. When data has meaning,...

Frictionless finance controls – embed AI to drive end-to-end GRC operations

Embedding AI into controls in an integrated GRC platform enables organizations to eliminate...

Automating controls drives frictionless process re-engineering

The implementation of a controls’ automation solution can lead to a significant reduction in...

Optimize the digital core

SAP S/4HANA® – renewing the enterprise

SAP S/4HANA® represents an opportunity for organizations to impose shape and direction on...

SAP S/4HANA® – key considerations for CFOs and CIOs

Practical considerations for CFOs and CIOs as they look to renew the enterprise and move to...

SAP S/4HANA® migration – a planned approach

No matter what your starting point, your migration to SAP S/4HANA® needs the right structure...

The digital twin and SAP S/4HANA®

A digital twin can simplify your S/4HANA transition.

The future of Frictionless Finance

Scaling up the as-a-service model

A business-process-as-a-service is a tool – a much smarter and more versatile tool than a...

