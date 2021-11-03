Creating a frictionless future for finance

At Capgemini, we have a single-minded focus on unlocking value for our clients. It’s this focus that drives us to seek new ways of improving finance and accounting (F&A) – and the outcomes are the reason we maintain a market leading position in delivering best-in-class F&A services.

Many of you are familiar with our Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) and the transformative impact it has on F&A operations. D-GEM is something we constantly evolve, and this year we’ve invested significantly in creating the next wave of value unlocking products. D-GEM is now much more of a platform underpinning the delivery of F&A – one that harmonizes our highly optimized F&A processes with advanced technology to meet the current and emerging needs of CFOs and their teams.

I am grateful to my team for building such powerful assets. Assets that are truly unlocking the value of our clients’ finance operations. And, on their behalf, I hope you enjoy this collection of thought-provoking reads.