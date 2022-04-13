Unleashing healthcare’s power with 5G

With 5G comes a world of possibilities. The impacts on healthcare of the mobile network’s latest evolutionary step will be broad, crossing multiple sectors. In addition to faster internet, healthcare will greatly benefit from comprehensive coverage, higher bandwidth, and more reliable connectivity to medical devices. These advances will also herald new use cases in Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and support new applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data to emerge.

Such advanced applications could include the rapid dispatch of drones equipped with medical equipment to emergency scenes, or the use of VR headsets and haptic gloves to enable surgeons to remotely perform procedures on patients.

It is expected that 5G will create a domino effect of digital transformation in healthcare. Both medicine and telecommunications are seeing perhaps the fastest and most highly evolved technological leap of any industry over the past few years. Their paths converge and connect as never before, presenting huge opportunities to improve our health and well-being.

And not only does 5G technology encompass the development of healthcare technology, it also represents a tremendous impact on all topics related to health. There are new horizons for telehealth and smart health, as 5G creates effective conditions for all healthcare players to provide and receive healthcare wherever they are around the world.

The capabilities of the 5G network are creating the perfect conditions for new and disruptive technologies to develop and evolve as never seen before. This journey will not be a straight and simple one, however. Multiple stakeholders, challenges, expectations, uncertainties, and risks will need to be addressed. Nevertheless, healthcare businesses will benefit greatly from this new connectivity which, together with the implementation of new cloud services, will enable a digital transformation and serve as a catalyst for the new innovations for patients, physicians, and the industry itself.

This white paper focuses on the converging and evolving path of both medicine and telecommunications, especially the opportunities and challenges the arrival of 5G has created. It explores innovations expected in healthcare technology – from health wearables to drone-delivered medical supplies, from remote surgeries to AI and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT). All of these need high performance connectivity and infrastructure, but that can be difficult to maintain. The next generation of networks promises to be the key to addressing this. Our services at Capgemini Engineering are leading the way.

Author: Pedro Maurício, Pre-sales & Offer Leader for Life Sciences, Capgemini Engineering Portugal

Pedro uses his experience in quality and project and business management to help digital therapeutics (DTx), and Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD) overcome their challenges. He graduated in Pharmaceutical Sciences at Faculdade de Farmácia da Universidade do Porto (2015), and in Medical Devices and Health Technologies at Universidade Católica (2019).