Capgemini enables Digital Workplace Transformation in the Aerospace Industry

Air travel is witnessing a slight uptick encouraged by less stringent travel restrictions and growing vaccination rates. However, the aerospace industry is still reeling from the pandemic, as drastic reduction in air travel has lowered the demand for aircraft. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), industry-wide revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) were down 53% compared with pre-crisis 2019. The aerospace industry has hit a brick wall, as travel demand is not likely to return to pre-COVID levels until 2024.

Aerospace companies are evaluating new ways of working to meet today’s challenges, such as digitization, financial constraints, and operations management. Capgemini has worked with 9 of the top 10 aerospace and defense companies, providing a range of IT solutions to solve their business problems. We have delivered innovative engineering, manufacturing, , and supply chain solutions to optimize production, operations, collaboration, and budgets to secure their futures.

Our interactions with aerospace companies reveal that they have effectively managed the shift to remote work, particularly in the engineering and design areas. Although remote working has resulted in productivity gains, employee wellbeing is a top priority for many enterprises. For better employee experience, we recommend building a flexible hybrid workplace, where employees can choose to work anytime, anywhere, and from any device. According to Gartner, organizations with high levels of flexibility are almost three times more likely to see high employee performance.

Capgemini’s Employee Experience provides a new level of choice and flexibility to employee interactions, engagement, collaboration, and support. We deploy the right tools and technologies required to create a modern hybridworkplace that promotes productivity, agility, and employee satisfaction. We help you create a truly amazing employee experience that translates into great business results. Our recent client wins in the aerospace industry are a true testimony to the transformative work we have been doing in this space.

We have signed a five-year contract with Airbus to support the redesign of its global collaborative workplace, both in terms of working methods and tools. Highly based on Google Workspace technology, the leapfrog innovation we provide will benefit all Airbus businesses, enabling them to work better together.

For Heathrow , our longstanding customer for 12 years, we will deliver service desk and end-user services as part of our new five-year contract. Capgemini will provide flexible and efficient services to support thousands of Heathrow colleagues and their devices. Together with IT Service Management tooling we will provide an integrated solution to create better traveler and employee experiences.

Equally important, our focus on the employee experience is also winning kudos from independent research firms. Recently, we were recognized as a Leader in Avasant RadarView™ report for Digital Workplace Services, as well as in the NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation of Advanced Digital Workplace Services, for the third time in a row.

Air transport, one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic, is on the road to recovery. Many of our clients are looking for new ways to work and collaborate to emerge stronger after the crisis. If you are looking to transform employee experiences that drive business results, please contact me. I’ll be happy to help!

Author

Alan Connolly

Global Head of Digital Workplace Services, Cloud Infrastructure Services