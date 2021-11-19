How to get the most out of your application modernization efforts Part 3: Optimize Operations

In the first two blogs, we have looked at how to build the roadmap and transform the IT landscape to get the most out of your application modernization efforts.

Now that you have modernized applications surrounding the IT landscape and processes, the next question is how to manage the cloud-native landscape? Do you want to optimize your operations? Drive business value? Or sustain the pace of transformation? Here are a few tips from our expert (name of the CG exec) to get the results you want!

Work with a cloud-native managed-service provider

In a cloud-native environment, microservers and PaaS platforms are interwoven with DevOps as a foundation for meeting business objectives. This paradigm shift also requires a change in how we run and manage cloud-native systems. Most legacy-managed service providers are on-prem focused and have a siloed approach to infrastructure and application management. This limits their ability to provide integrated support to run and maintain cloud-native systems.

Instead, engage with a cloud-native managed service provider. These suppliers have end-to-end lifecycle management experience across the cloud-native landscape, including code pipeline management, container maintenance, and orchestration.

Be vendor agnostic to achieve business objectives

Work with a supplier who lets you choose from a range of cloud technologies and providers that suit your business needs. More importantly, look for vendors that can seamlessly stitch together different technologies into a bespoke solution. Look for a vendor with a strong partner alliance network.

We see customers deploying cloud platforms from hyperscalers/cloud vendors including AWS, Azure, and Google depending on their business needs. Don’t rely on a single cloud vendor; try a combination of vendors to get the business results you want.

Embed security into operations

In the aftermath of the pandemic, 51% of global knowledge workers* will work remotely by the end of 2021. Gartner predicts by 2025, 50% of enterprises use a distributed cloud option at the location of their choice. As the cloud way of working becomes the norm, enterprises need robust cybersecurity and governance frameworks. However, very few have a clear understanding of the cloud security posture of their organization.

Given the dynamic nature of cloud-native workloads, security needs to be embedded in the architecture. Work with a cloud-native vendor that has experience in securing complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Look for experience in technologies such as cybersecurity mesh and Cloud Security Access Broker (CASB). Involve the cybersecurity team, business leaders, and technology leaders in drawing up a security and governance plan.

Automate to accelerate business results

In a cloud-native world where app deployment happens in a matter of hours, it’s no longer viable to resolve incidents through the ticketing process. It calls for AIOps-led automation that can detect anomalies and run self-healing scripts. Integrate AIOps with DevOps pipeline to reduce downtime.

Gartner predicts that through 2024, enhancements in analytics and automatic remediation capabilities will refocus 30% of IT operations efforts, from support to continuous engineering. Recently, we worked with a hospitality company to manage the DevOps CI/CD frameworks and pipeline across vendors. As a result, the client was able to drive down operational costs by 20% and development costs by 10%. They were also able to achieve 10% top-line growth.

Adopt best practices to stay a head of the game!

Look for suppliers who have driven business transformation at scale. Leverage templates, best practices, and pre-built accelerators to get the most out of your cloud-native projects. Work with a supplier with a ready-built, tried-and-tested solution/platform for agility and efficiency.

Don’t build when you can buy; pre-built cloud accelerators can help you rapidly deploy services to swiftly respond to market changes. Strategically evaluate the build-vs-buy trade off to consistently innovate and gain the first-mover advantage.

*Gartner defines knowledge workers are those who are involved in knowledge-intensive occupations, such as writers, accountants, or engineers