Select which Site you would like to reach:

Minimizing Business downtime converting to SAP S/4HANA®

Publish date:

As confirmed during our different S/4HANA Conversion live experiences, one of the main drivers influencing the S/4HANA migration path is the business downtime: how many hours Businesses accept to stop day-by-day activities allowing that S/4HANA conversion happens on productive environment?

Business downtime plus technical downtime determine a window where, typically during the weekend, our customers interrupt activities on SAP ECC side to be able to restart business transactions on the renewable SAP S/4HANA®. Usually small & medium sized companies accept more flexible stops, large companies impose very short time and, in some cases, ask for a progressive movement (company-by-company, region-by-region, etc) or ask for a subset footprint on data conversion.

How do we manage these scenarios? We have different options to put in place.

As we know, converting to SAP S/4HANA, business & technical downtime run-time are determined by database footprint and functional activities like SAP S/4HANA Finance activation with CVI Business Partner conversion:

S/4HANA

 

How to minimize business & technical downtime?

  1. Anticipate CVI Business Partner conversion on SAP ECC side in silent mode: yes, it is possible to anticipate on the SAP ECC side the CVI conversion applying a “silent mode” conversion during the business-as-usual. In this case, when SAP S/4HANA Conversion will run, Business Partner will be already in place
  2. Anticipate Pre-Check functional verification: yes, it is possible to anticipate check and resolution of master data and business document on SAP ECC side. In this case, when SAP S/4HANA Conversion will run, Pre-Check will solve faster the phase
  3. Archive business document no more relevant; purge technical non-used data from standard table. Usually different Gigabyte – in some case Terabyte – of data are persistent on SAP ECC database without any business values
  4. Apply NZDT Near-Zero-Down-Time SAP Service to convert with “delta reply” your SAP ECC database to SAP S/4HANA new data-model during business-as-usual activities without business interruptions, having the opportunity to convert more than 10Tb in few hours
  5. Apply SAP SLO Service to convert company-by-company, region-by-region or converting a subset of your SAP ECC database
  6. Apply the new SUM-NZDT option available starting from SAP S/4HANA 1909 toolkit to anticipate data-model conversion in uptime window

As we have different options to reduce downtime, it means we have the opportunity to consider a “move-to-cloud” approach in conjunction with SAP S/4HANA Conversion, the “en plein”!

For more insights, connect with me at Gianluca Simeone.

Related Posts

intelligent enterprise

Renewable Enterprise – Being the Fox & the Hedgehog

Aditya Kamalapurkar
Date icon March 4, 2020

Archilochus said, “The fox knows many things; the hedgehog one great thing”. In this world of...

Read more icon
Renewable Enterprise – Being the Fox & the Hedgehog
cloud migration

The ROI of moving to the cloud

Tejas Vadalia
Date icon March 2, 2020

When it comes to cloud migration, customers need to understand what migration will cost them,...

Read more icon
The ROI of moving to the cloud
simultaneous transformation

You build it, you run it: How to become a product-oriented organization

Arnaud Balssa
Date icon March 2, 2020

Building a product organization is a critical success factor in becoming truly agile.

Read more icon
You build it, you run it: How to become a product-oriented organization
Show all
cookies.

By continuing to navigate on this website, you accept the use of cookies.

For more information and to change the setting of cookies on your computer, please read our Privacy Policy.

Close

Close cookie information