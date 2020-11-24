Select which Site you would like to reach:

Capgemini Research Institute

Fast forward

Rethinking supply chain resilience for a post-pandemic world

Brace yourself, the tide is coming

The first wave of COVID-19 hit supply-chain organizations particularly hard. More than 80% of organizations were negatively impacted by the crisis and a vast majority have struggled with significant challenges across all aspects of their operations. So now, as consecutive waves of the virus sweep over the world, we have to ask ourselves – are we prepared to do it all again?

In the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – Fast forward: Rethinking supply chain resilience for a post-pandemic world we surveyed 1,000 organizations and conducted in-depth interviews with senior supply chain executives. We found that supply chains have struggled to cope with the fallout, with 68% taking more than three months to restore operations while only a very small minority are taking all the necessary actions to be crisis resilient.

 The question isn’t if another crisis will come, the question is when – and this time, supply chain organizations have to be ready. To boost resilience and be ready for whatever the future holds, organizations should:

  • Establish a supply chain resilience strategy
  • Build the capabilities needed to anticipate disruptions
  • Build the capabilities needed to resist disruptions
  • Build the capabilities needed to recover rapidly from disruptions

For more information on supply chain resilience, download the report.

Fast forward_Report

File size: 2.99 MB File type: PDF
Fast Forward _Infographic

File size: 1.05 MB File type: PDF
About the Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini’s #1 ranked in-house think tank on all things digital

Capgemini Research Institute

