Brace yourself, the tide is coming
The first wave of COVID-19 hit supply-chain organizations particularly hard. More than 80% of organizations were negatively impacted by the crisis and a vast majority have struggled with significant challenges across all aspects of their operations. So now, as consecutive waves of the virus sweep over the world, we have to ask ourselves – are we prepared to do it all again?
In the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – Fast forward: Rethinking supply chain resilience for a post-pandemic world – we surveyed 1,000 organizations and conducted in-depth interviews with senior supply chain executives. We found that supply chains have struggled to cope with the fallout, with 68% taking more than three months to restore operations while only a very small minority are taking all the necessary actions to be crisis resilient.
The question isn’t if another crisis will come, the question is when – and this time, supply chain organizations have to be ready. To boost resilience and be ready for whatever the future holds, organizations should:
- Establish a supply chain resilience strategy
- Build the capabilities needed to anticipate disruptions
- Build the capabilities needed to resist disruptions
- Build the capabilities needed to recover rapidly from disruptions
For more information on supply chain resilience, download the report.