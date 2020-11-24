Brace yourself, the tide is coming

The first wave of COVID-19 hit supply-chain organizations particularly hard. More than 80% of organizations were negatively impacted by the crisis and a vast majority have struggled with significant challenges across all aspects of their operations. So now, as consecutive waves of the virus sweep over the world, we have to ask ourselves – are we prepared to do it all again?

In the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – Fast forward: Rethinking supply chain resilience for a post-pandemic world – we surveyed 1,000 organizations and conducted in-depth interviews with senior supply chain executives. We found that supply chains have struggled to cope with the fallout, with 68% taking more than three months to restore operations while only a very small minority are taking all the necessary actions to be crisis resilient.

The question isn’t if another crisis will come, the question is when – and this time, supply chain organizations have to be ready. To boost resilience and be ready for whatever the future holds, organizations should:

Establish a supply chain resilience strategy

Build the capabilities needed to anticipate disruptions

Build the capabilities needed to resist disruptions

Build the capabilities needed to recover rapidly from disruptions

For more information on supply chain resilience, download the report.