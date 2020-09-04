Select which Site you would like to reach:

Social Response Unit

Capgemini’s Social Response Unit aims to accelerate, replicate and amplify welfare initiatives, enabling them to be executed in a coordinated manner with agility and speed, to deliver social impact to a broader set of individuals and communities.

It’s Capgemini’s commitment to a better society and citizen welfare. While the unit’s initial focus is solely on the need of the hour – public health, a range of additional initiatives are planned to tackle further crises and their residual societal impacts. The vision is to leverage our technology, data and creative expertise to help and support the communities where we operate.

Capgemini colleagues have joined forces to leverage their creativity and deep technology expertise to help meet the needs of local authorities and communities as they cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. With the creation of our Social Response Unit, we have expanded Capgemini’s existing social impact effort, the Architects of Positive Futures program, to truly make the world a better place – both today and after this crisis ends.

Building on the upsurge of local initiatives to the impact of COVID-19, our CEO Aiman Ezzat, launched an internal “call for ideas,” which initiated over 250 new ideas on top of the 40 pro-bono and voluntary initiatives already underway. We created the Social Response Unit (SRU) to accelerate select ideas, all of which draw on our deep technology, data, and creative expertise, and to amplify and replicate them.

This unit executes planned global initiatives in a coordinated way to deliver social impact at scale. Our Social Response Unit is staunchly supported by Purpose, a leading social impact agency that we acquired earlier this year. This brings to the SRU an experienced partner with deep expertise to help develop interventions such as the ones we’ve planned.

Initiative spotlight – Innovation shows up where it’s needed most

Capgemini teammates in different countries have used 3D printing technology to send hundreds of thousands of face shields and visors to healthcare workers around the world.

Initiative spotlight – Technology that brings us together, even when we’re far apart

Capgemini is proud to help support healthcare heroes with technology—like the Covidom app which helps COVID-19 patients monitor their symptoms remotely, or the Rafael platform which enables doctors to communicate with their patients at home, and Globule an app to help health practitioners communicate and provide continuous care.

Leaders talk

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group

“During these unprecedented times, Capgemini’s number one priority is to look after our people and their families, our clients and business partners. As a global leader with a strong sense of responsibility to the communities in which we live and work, we are committed to the fight against COVID-19 by mobilizing the broad technology and creative expertise of our 270,000 team members. These exceptional circumstances call for agility and ingenuity and setting up the Social Response Unit will enable us to share best practices and bring great ideas to fruition quickly to benefit the many.”

Shobha Meera, Chief CSR officer and GEC member

“As a global company, we are in a position to purposefully apply our technology expertise and passion where it is most needed in the fight against COVID-19. With the creation of our Social Response Unit, we are expanding upon Capgemini’s existing social impact effort, the Architects of Positive Futures program, to truly make the world a better place now and post-COVID.”

Featured Articles

Our people-powered fight against COVID-19: Introducing Capgemini's Social Response Unit

The people at Capgemini bring the same passion and commitment to our communities and society,...

Our people-powered fight against COVID-19: Introducing Capgemini's Social Response Unit

Why Digital Inclusion is at the heart of our response to COVID-19

As we deal with these unprecedented times with state measures to control the spread of the...

Why Digital Inclusion is at the heart of our response to COVID-19

Capgemini colleagues come together to find tech solutions to societal problems

As Architects of Positive Futures, we want to be the bridge between technology and society to...

Capgemini colleagues come together to find tech solutions to societal problems

Our Corporate Social Responsibility Program

As a leader in digital transformation, we are also a responsible company working to ensure...

Our Corporate Social Responsibility Program

Initiatives

Volunteering around the globe

Employees bring their unique skills to the fight against COVID-19

Volunteering around the globe

Bringing support to small business

Capgemini colleagues help local businesses adapt to COVID-19

Bringing support to small business

