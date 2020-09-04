It’s Capgemini’s commitment to a better society and citizen welfare. While the unit’s initial focus is solely on the need of the hour – public health, a range of additional initiatives are planned to tackle further crises and their residual societal impacts. The vision is to leverage our technology, data and creative expertise to help and support the communities where we operate.

Capgemini colleagues have joined forces to leverage their creativity and deep technology expertise to help meet the needs of local authorities and communities as they cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. With the creation of our Social Response Unit, we have expanded Capgemini’s existing social impact effort, the Architects of Positive Futures program, to truly make the world a better place – both today and after this crisis ends.

Building on the upsurge of local initiatives to the impact of COVID-19, our CEO Aiman Ezzat, launched an internal “call for ideas,” which initiated over 250 new ideas on top of the 40 pro-bono and voluntary initiatives already underway. We created the Social Response Unit (SRU) to accelerate select ideas, all of which draw on our deep technology, data, and creative expertise, and to amplify and replicate them.

This unit executes planned global initiatives in a coordinated way to deliver social impact at scale. Our Social Response Unit is staunchly supported by Purpose, a leading social impact agency that we acquired earlier this year. This brings to the SRU an experienced partner with deep expertise to help develop interventions such as the ones we’ve planned.

Initiative spotlight – Innovation shows up where it’s needed most

Capgemini teammates in different countries have used 3D printing technology to send hundreds of thousands of face shields and visors to healthcare workers around the world.

Initiative spotlight – Technology that brings us together, even when we’re far apart

Capgemini is proud to help support healthcare heroes with technology—like the Covidom app which helps COVID-19 patients monitor their symptoms remotely, or the Rafael platform which enables doctors to communicate with their patients at home, and Globule an app to help health practitioners communicate and provide continuous care.