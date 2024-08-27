Welcome to where imagination transforms everything, at Power Platform Community Conference 2024

Technology advances in large leaps, so having a finger on the pulse of technology is critical – but keeping up can be a struggle. With that, I’m truly excited for the third annual Power Platform Community Conference (PPCC) 2024.

The PPCC is a prime opportunity to learn how to leverage the latest innovations in Microsoft Power Platform powered by generative AI (Gen AI). You’ll gain access to more than 150 sessions and keynotes, along with 20 hands-on workshops, and opportunities to connect with and gain insights from Microsoft thought leaders, product experts and developers, MVPs, and peers.

Our booth will be hosting immersive industry demos, live podcast episodes, and speaking sessions with our clients exploring how Capgemini and Microsoft Cloud transform businesses like yours every day. I invite you to join me there for customized insights and transformative opportunities, including:

Art of the Possible: Demos showcasing the power of Microsoft Power Platform and Copilot Studio.

Our tailored offerings for diverse business needs to help you drive adoption and realize value from Microsoft Power Platform, Copilot Studio, Dynamics 365 and Azure AI.

Success Stories: Hear real-world examples of our solutions in action.

Expert Consultations: Talk to our SMEs about how financial services customers are leveraging our solutions.

Our expert sessions

Unleashing Innovation & Digital Transformation with Power Platform and Copilot

In this dynamic panel discussion, industry leaders from the financial services sector will share their transformative journey with Power Platform and Copilot. Discover how they harnessed low-code development, automation, and AI-driven insights to revolutionize employee experiences, drive innovation, and foster creativity within their organizations.

Empowering Financial Services: Build and Modernize Enterprise Applications using Power Platform

Join this session to learn how Power Platform disrupts traditional enterprise app development in financial services. Attendees will learn about the shift from monolithic systems and legacy tech stacks to agile, low-code development, enabling faster innovation.

If you’re attending, please send me a message on LinkedIn, or find me at booth #113. Let’s discuss the limitless possibilities in the world of cloud technology.