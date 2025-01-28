Top five key trends shaping employee experience in 2025

2024 was a year where fresh emerging technologies highlighted the potential to change the way people work. At Capgemini we believe 2025 will be a breakthrough year, where promising technologies mature and proofs of concept evolve, making step changes in digital experiences possible.

2025 will be all about how organizations use technology to maximize the potential of their employees , focusing on delivering improvements in both workplace efficiency and employee performance

By eliminating friction and enabling people to focus on making a difference as key contributors and team players, organizations can excel at what they do, in a sustainable way.

1. AI and Gen AI will personalize the way we all work

How can we start without Gen AI! As we look forward into 2025, Gen AI will continue to transform the way we work. Use cases and improvement measurement must be the focus, in order to unlock value. Our research shows that nearly 82 percent of companies plan to integrate AI agents in the next one to three years. We will begin to see employees working alongside their Gen AI counterparts – AI-powered robots and cobots – on a day-to-day basis, to drive business outcomes.

Gen AI will become increasing embedded, getting further integrated into platforms such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and ServiceNow. Tools such as Copilot, for instance, will become a more targeted, integral part of the workplace, with a clearer role as the modern-day interface for AI. They will be increasingly personalized and integrated to meet specific business and user needs, enhancing employee experience.

The maturing of agentic AI and multi-agent collaboration will make it easier for employees to turn their ideas into reality. Every employee interaction will be different. Assistive technologies and inclusive design will be key factors in the deployment of modern technologies, ensuring an intuitive, context-driven, and personalized experience for all preferences and work styles.

To build this modern human-centric and AI-powered workplace, organizations will need to focus on training and upskilling their employees. Furthermore, the establishment of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) will facilitate the alignment of AI-ready data with specific use cases, governance frameworks, knowledge sharing, and overall adoption.

2. Support will never be the same again: AI agents will transform how we get help

AI agents are set to transform support services by offering hyper-personalized, fast, and reliable assistance at any time, in any location, and on any device. Employees will be able to easily obtain information or request help in their preferred language, thereby making support more accessible and efficient, and improving employee engagement. Insight and analytics will make support proactive, personal, and employee-centric.

AI agents can effectively address common concerns of employees across various functions, including IT, HR, and finance, thereby ensuring a consistent experience throughout the entire employee journey. It will elevate IT service management (ITSM) by automating and streamlining processes for everyday tasks and requests.

AI-powered virtual assistants will continue to evolve, helping employees work smarter and better. They will be able to handle increasingly complex requests and offer improved quality for real-time voice interactions. Real-time translation for certain use cases is anticipated to become a reality this year.

3. Is your workforce ready? Digital adoption and coaching will unlock productivity gains

The business case for adopting new technology in the workplace hinges on improvements in productivity and performance. It’s not just about adding another tool. Emphasis must also be placed on helping employees embrace new ways of working to unlock experience and productivity enhancements. For instance, most employees only utilize basic features of Copilot such as transcribing calls, when the technology can be used to do so much more with the right coaching.

Within today’s multi-generational workforces there is a mix of aptitudes for technology, differing work styles, and return-to-office mandates dominating the headlines. Leadership must seek change management techniques, and training that is customized to user profiles, to remove barriers to technology adoption.

New standards will emerge to measure employee experience more intelligently and proactively. Experience metrics and experience level agreements (XLAs) will become increasingly linked to the performance of the individual, with well-being and perception of service quality remaining core tenets of the approach.

Conversely, we anticipate that there will be an emphasis on usage (FinOps for productivity tools) in conjunction with a focus on adoption and optimization of value. Organizations will strive to understand and manage employee experience to maximize the value of their software investments.

4. Re-engineering processes and journeys is the need of the hour, to support new ways of working

Both efficiency and performance are underpinned by underlying processes and the experience journey of the employee. To fully exploit the potential of Gen AI and other emerging technologies, businesses leaders will need to systematically prioritize and re-evaluate existing processes, and establish policies and guidelines for Gen AI, AI agents, and other workplace tools to ensure data security, ethical practices, and robust governance . This is nothing new, but must take center stage once again.

Organizations will look to unify employee services and ensure that their enterprise service management approach is a fit for the future workplace environment. This is pivotal for delivering impactful moments and experiences for employees. This experience-centric approach will require crossover conversations across departments and functions such as IT, finance, HR, and facilities, and this will be enabled by layers of technologies like agentic AI. Deploying circularity and other sustainable practices will also require transformation of the entire ecosystem and its underlying processes. Optimizing processes will be key to delivering a seamless experience throughout the employee journey.

5. Embedded sustainability equals efficiency. It must be part of the overall efficiency drive

More organizations must integrate sustainable practices into offices and workplace device supply chains, using unified endpoint management (UEM) tools and device-as-a-service models to improve efficiency and meet net-zero goals. The principle of circularity will be integrated across the value chain, extending device lifespans, reducing material usage, and yielding efficiency gains and savings.

This will necessitate active employee participation. To engage and empower employees, organizations must incorporate technology into their sustainability initiatives. For example, applications equipped with real-time environmental tracking will enable employees to monitor how their actions contribute to the organization’s sustainability goals, fostering a sense of accountability and ownership. Gamification methods such as scoring systems, leaderboards, and badges can serve as effective tools to promote environmentally friendly behaviors. Learning must be fun and seamless across platforms to keep employees informed and motivated.

Leadership must leverage data and analytics to analyze employee behaviors and take steps to fine-tune their sustainability programs. Linking sustainability to efficiency and savings will compel organizations to take action, even if they operate in regions of the world where sustainability is not high on the agenda.

AI agents, Gen AI, sustainability, and unlocking tangible value from an experience-centric workplace will all require end-to-end workplace transformation. 2025 can be an incredible year where promise becomes reality, and the technologies and data that can make a real difference are all in play. It is now a case where focus, prioritization, and integration will make a real difference in the way we all work, regardless of role and location in today’s dynamic work environment.

Are looking to support employees with an experience-centric, AI-driven workplace?

Talk to us.