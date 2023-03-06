THE NEED FOR WEALTH-AS-A-SERVICE

Recent times have witnessed the popularity of white-label banking, or as it is widely known – Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS).

BaaS allows banks to expand their reach by catering to wider and newer segments of customers – made possible by the integration of their APIs with non-bank services. Both incumbents and new-age banks are leveraging the BaaS model extensively, as is made apparent by the projected global market size of BaaS – on target to reach USD 74.55 billion by 2030.



The banking business today expects agility with quick, tangible results. Banks have thus been increasingly reluctant to commit heavy IT spending to programs that are costly, complex, and come with a high risk of failure. In this climate, the BaaS model has proved to be an asset to the Financial Services (FS) industry by providing customers with the financial services they require, delivered at the time-of-need and through the appropriate means. Some in the FS industry are now wondering: could the same SaaS model be applied to wealth management? A Wealth-as-a-Service (WaaS) model could allow wealth managers to expand their reach to hitherto-inaccessible markets. For instance, by offering services modularly to clients, without spending a fortune and sacrificing valuable time building the capabilities in-house.

Apart from this, there are many traditional challenges that a WaaS offering could help tackle in the WM industry:​