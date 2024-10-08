Smart services for airports and seaports

The high volume world

In its Annual World Airport Traffic Report for 2024, Airports Council International (ACI) projected a 10% growth for passenger traffic in 2024, to reach 9.5 billion. According to research from the supply chain platform Upply, the top 20 ports in the world generated 387.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of traffic in 2023, a 1.24% increase from the previous year.

Against this backdrop of increased volume, the modernization of airport and seaport operations is crucial for the efficient and secure transportation of people and goods. Integrating 5G and edge computing based applications can revolutionize these operations, by enabling real-time monitoring, automation, and data-driven decision making.

With 5G’s high-speed and low-latency connectivity, airports and seaports can leverage applications like smart surveillance, predictive maintenance, and autonomous vehicles, ensuring enhanced safety and reduced congestion.

Edge computing enables data processing and analysis closer to the source, reducing latency and improving response times. This modernization will streamline operations, increase cargo throughput, and enhance the overall passenger experience, making transportation more efficient, sustainable, and resilient. By embracing these technologies, airports and seaports can stay ahead of the curve and meet the growing demands of global trade and travel.

5G and edge computing are mainly technology platforms – they allow enterprises to ‘connect’ and ‘host’ services. But they also offer unparalleled levels of flexibility because they enable customers to tune both network and server resources to meet the specific requirements of each airport or seaport service. For example, a highly reliable, bandwidth-prioritized network for airport security, but a ‘best effort’ network for airport entertainment services.

This flexibility to provide different quality of service (QoS) for both data and applications sets 5G apart. Similarly, edge computing uses virtualization and cloud-native architecture to provide scalable compute for different applications. For example, in a seaport, the usage of container management and fleet control applications can increase when a ship berths in or leaves port.

According to a report prepared by Avinor AS and Heathrow Airport Ltd., another factor driving the trend towards 5G and edge computing in airports has been the move towards ‘open architecture’ for airports. This calls for airport systems to communicate with each other over secure, but known interfaces and APIs. It helps the airport to absorb the most competitive applications from multiple vendors. These open architectures also need a platform for compute, communications and edge – which 5G does well.

The key benefits of 5G and edge based ‘smart services’ are discussed below.

Enhanced operational efficiency

One of the primary benefits of 5G and edge computing in airports and seaports is the significant improvement in operational efficiency. For instance, in airports, 5G networks facilitate real-time data exchange between ground handlers, aircraft teams, and operations centers. According to a blog by Ericsson, this seamless communication enables more efficient baggage handling, quicker turnaround times, and optimized flight schedules. Similarly, another Ericsson report argues that seaports benefit from the real-time tracking of cargo and automated logistics, reducing delays and improving the overall flow of goods.

Improved safety measures

Safety is paramount in both airports and seaports, and 5G combined with edge computing offers robust solutions. According to an article by Airport Technology, in airports, enhanced security measures, like 4K video surveillance, biometric services for boarding, and predictive maintenance of critical infrastructure are now possible. These technologies ensure that potential threats are identified and mitigated promptly, enhancing passenger safety. In seaports, Ericsson reports that smart sensors and IoT devices can monitor environmental conditions and structural integrity, providing early warnings of potential hazards. This proactive approach significantly reduces accident risk and ensures a safer environment for port staff.

Increased profitability

The integration of 5G and edge computing also drives profitability, by enabling new revenue streams and reducing operational costs. Airports, for example, can leverage these technologies to enhance retail operations within terminals. Additionally, predictive maintenance powered by real-time data analytics minimizes downtime and extends the lifespan of critical assets, reducing maintenance costs. In seaports, automated logistics and real-time tracking improve cargo handling efficiency, reducing turnaround times and increasing throughput.

Future proofing infrastructure

Investing in 5G and edge computing not only addresses current challenges, but also future-proofs airport and seaport infrastructure. These technologies provide a scalable, flexible foundation that can adapt to evolving demands and integrate with emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and AI. This adaptability ensures that airports and seaports remain competitive and capable of meeting future operational and security requirements. Digital twins for operations is another area of interest for both airports and seaports. These digital twins can provide valuable real time insights to drive better decision making; for example, on traffic flow, energy use, hardware status or local climate conditions.

The challenges of implementing 5G and edge

Seaports and airports are large areas of real estate with massive inventories of devices. Additionally, much of this inventory is mobile. This inventory requires efficient tracking, surveillance and operational management. As described above, digital twins of products and processes can bring operational efficiency, but to build such digital twins, data must be collected from the vast amount of mobile devices over a large area. 5G/edge is perfectly suited to be the digital fabric that enables the realization of these digital twins.

Smart services: a path to monetization for CSPs

CSPs and telcos worldwide see smart services as a way to offer complete packages to enterprise customers. This helps drive adoption for their 5G private network and SD-WAN communication platforms, as enterprises don’t just get a data pipe in their premises – they also get all the necessary application suites and devices. It also positions the CSP as a ‘tech-co’ instead of a ‘tel-co’, with offers in specific markets like manufacturing, mining, warehousing, etc. To that end, CSPs often partner with system integrators (like Capgemini) to tailor these smart service offerings to enterprise – right from early strategy to eventual roll-out.

Our smart service solutions are powered by Capgemini’s Intelligent Edge Application Platform (IEAP), which is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of edge applications, particularly for industries leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) and real-time data processing. The platform enables efficient integration of edge computing with cloud infrastructure, facilitating faster data analysis and decision-making at the network edge. It supports scalable, low-latency solutions for industries like telecommunications, manufacturing, and automotive, enhancing operational efficiency, automation, and intelligent decision-making. IEAP simplifies the management of distributed systems and enhances the overall agility of edge-based digital services.

A smart services example: Capgemini’s collaboration with AWS

Capgemini is collaborating with AWS to build a solution, based on IEAP, that provides the advantages of a 5G network connected to edge computing running on AWS Hybrid cloud. This platform serves as a delivery vehicle for smart services for airports, seaports and other enterprises that want to run various applications locally, but with access to the AWS ecosystem of enterprise applications. It allows for localized and AI-powered services, providing security, traffic control, track-and-trace and end services to airports and seaports.

Conclusion: the transformation is happening now

The transformation of airports and seaports through 5G and edge computing, which is happening now, is a testament to the power of smart services. By enhancing operational efficiency, improving safety measures, increasing profitability, and future-proofing infrastructure, these technologies are setting new standards for the transportation industry. As 5G and edge computing continue to evolve, we can expect even more innovative solutions that will further revolutionize how airports and seaports operate, ensuring they remain vital hubs in the global economy.