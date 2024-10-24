Secure and sustainable: Integrating cybersecurity with environmental responsibilities

What if safeguarding your data could also help save the planet? In a time when both cybersecurity and environmental responsibilities are top priorities, blending these goals is not just a smart move – it’s a game-changer. Effective cybersecurity can enhance your sustainability efforts, while a commitment to sustainability can fortify your security infrastructure.

Let’s delve into how strong cybersecurity practices can shape a greener future.

Emerging cybersecurity trends and their impact on sustainability

As recently highlighted by Information Week, enterprises are now increasingly aware of the link between cybersecurity and sustainability, facilitating significant investments in both. Combining strong cybersecurity with sustainability efforts improves efficiency and resilience, such as through cloud migration for energy savings and security.

AI is essential for managing sustainability data, though its environmental impact needs careful handling. Gartner predicts AI will reduce cybersecurity incidents by 40% by 2026 and that investment in combating misinformation will top $500 billion by 2028. As regulatory pressures increase and strategic integration becomes crucial, these trends highlight the combined impact of cybersecurity and sustainability on business resilience.

Despite these promising market trends, there are several challenges that an organization needs to address today:

Awareness gap: Many organizations struggle to recognize the interplay between cybersecurity and sustainability. Without a clear understanding, integrating these practices effectively becomes difficult.

Key questions for organizations on the path to sustainable cybersecurity

How can we share resources and use existing tools to have more sustainable outcomes?

How can we architect data-intensive actions – such as log sources, log storage, metadata architecture, or processing – as well as third-party tools, to optimize efficiency?

How can we be effective remotely in the event of a cybersecurity incident?

Can a shift to managed security services help reduce costs and achieve sustainability goals?

Capgemini’s approach to sustainable cybersecurity

At Capgemini, we are dedicated to integrating sustainable practices into every facet of cybersecurity. Our approach centers around the following key principles:

Impact assessment: Baseline evaluation

Assess your organization’s carbon footprint using our specialized methodology. Identify opportunities to modify cybersecurity practices and reduce environmental impact, aligning security measures with sustainability goals.

Optimize incident response strategies to support remote operations. Reduce the need for on-site interventions, minimize travel emissions, and promote environmental efficiency.

You can read the full report “How strong cybersecurity drives sustainable outcomes,” which served as key reference material for this blog.

Charting a sustainable and secure future

You can read the full report "How strong cybersecurity drives sustainable outcomes," which served as key reference material for this blog.