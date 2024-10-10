As sustainability budgets grow, many companies are making significant investments in decarbonization, renewable energy, and broader environmental initiatives. However, one key area has been noticeably left out: workplace devices. Despite their critical role in daily business operations, workplace devices are not getting enough of the increasing sustainability budget. This oversight came up openly in conversations with executives at Climate Week 2024. It presents significant environmental consequences that companies can no longer afford to ignore.

The disconnect: Sustainability budgets vs. workplace technology

A recent study shows that 61% of companies list sustainability goals as a top priority, with 52% planning to increase their sustainability budgets. However, only a negligible portion of that budget is directed toward greening IT infrastructure and workplace devices despite their significant environmental impact.

PCs and laptops constitute a significant portion of an organization’s IT energy consumption, yet they often go unnoticed in decarbonization plans. While companies are focused on high-impact and high-visibility sustainability projects like adopting renewable energy, the carbon footprint of everyday workplace devices remains largely unaddressed.

Industry data underscores the reasons why addressing the environmental impact of end-user devices should be integral to any corporate sustainability strategy:

E-waste crisis: According to the Global E-Waste Monitor, global e-waste documented in 2022 amounted to 62 million metric tons, and only 22.3% of that was properly recycled. Devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones contribute significantly to this problem.

Lifecycle emissions: Research shows that up to 85% of a device's carbon footprint is generated during its manufacturing and shipping – not during its usage. To mitigate this impact, companies must rethink procurement strategies by extending device lifecycles or adopting refurbished technology.

Circular economy: The global push toward a circular economy emphasizes reducing waste and maximizing product lifecycles. Workplace devices are prime candidates for refurbishment and recycling, yet only a few companies actively prioritize sustainable device procurement.

Why workplace sustainability should be a boardroom priority

While climate strategies tend to focus on large-scale projects, it’s time that workplace devices and services are part of the boardroom discussions. Ignoring the environmental impact of everyday IT operations is a missed opportunity for both sustainability and business benefits. Several reasons support making this shift:

Brand reputation and compliance: Investors, regulators, and customers increasingly demand corporate sustainability. Companies failing to address the environmental impact of their IT infrastructure may face reputational risks and non-compliance with future regulations.

Cost savings: Extending the lifecycle of workplace devices and adopting energy-efficient solutions can translate into significant cost savings for companies. Additionally, opting for sustainable device procurement could reduce both e-waste and the overall carbon footprint.

Employee engagement: With Gen Z and millennials demanding stronger sustainability commitments from employers, adopting greener workplace technology – such as energy-efficient office spaces, hybrid work models, and low-impact IT infrastructure – can improve talent retention and boost employee satisfaction.

To drive meaningful change, companies need clear adoption and change management programs that foster a greener, more sustainable workplace culture and practices. Tools like My Sustainability Score can help employees see how their actions contribute to corporate sustainability targets.

It’s time for action

As Climate Week 2024 made clear, companies must widen the scope of their sustainability initiatives to include workplace devices and services. While significant strides have been made in decarbonizing energy sources and enhancing environmental commitments, the IT infrastructure behind corporate operations remains a major blind spot. According to Forrester, all sustainability initiatives are poorly funded today, but broader workplace transformation projects can help unlock the funding needed to drive sustainability change. For example, incorporating more circular devices can result in cost savings and can free up resources to reinvest in other sustainability projects. By integrating sustainable workplace practices into larger transformation initiatives, companies can ensure that sustainability efforts are both well-funded and impactful.

It’s time for the boardroom to discuss how sustainable procurement, device lifecycle management, and energy-efficient workplace services can accelerate a company’s environmental goals and reduce its overall carbon footprint. Only by including these elements can companies truly build a comprehensive, future-proof sustainability strategy.

To learn more about our workplace sustainability solutions and how we’re fostering eco-friendly innovation, read our latest point of view: Achieving net zero: Cutting costs and carbon with sustainable devices or contact us.