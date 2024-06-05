Generative AI is changing the game for customer experience and digital transformation

With nearly 60% of organizations integrating generative AI into their marketing efforts, its rapid adoption underscores a transformative potential in reshaping workflows, personalization, and decision-making.

By prioritizing value, data quality, human augmentation, sustainability, and responsible usage, businesses can leverage generative AI to unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and customer engagement.

Generative AI is not just a buzzword; it’s a transformative force is reshaping businesses as we know. By leveraging this technology, businesses can create unprecedented customer experiences, driving engagement, efficiency, and revenue to new heights.

Rapid ROI is now central to strategic investments: reducing operational costs through process improvement and automation.

Smooth digital customer processes are essential for client satisfaction, engagement, and loyalty. Capgemini is successfully driving end-to-end transformation around the globe in all major industries. Together with our clients, we streamline operations by improving processes and automating manual tasks. The result: reduced error rates, faster customer response times and less cost for our clients.

Over recent years, our clients have understood the need to scale initiatives to handle complex, end-to-end processes. Generative AI driven approaches become increasingly relevant to steer these initiatives, providing objective insights from data, replacing manual intensive process discovery or monitoring moving to autonomous operations.

The potential of Generative AI to drive productivity and improve customer experiences

Generative AI accelerates IT platform implementations by automating complex tasks like code generation, significantly reducing the need for extensive human intervention. It enhances user experiences by personalizing services based on in-depth data analysis, boosting customer satisfaction. Our recent research, “Generative AI in organizations”, shows that generative AI has the greatest potential within sales and customer service, marketing functions, and IT development.

Drive increased sales and improved customer service

Generative AI accelerates sales processes by providing personalized client outreach and sales support collateral. Through capabilities like Pega Knowledge Buddy™ and Pega Coach™, generative AI helps to draft personalized client outreach and to create sales support collaterals aligned with client needs and the company’s business portfolio. Once the offer is complete, a generative AI suggestion platform advises account execs on how to address client questions and provide the most relevant information.

Using generative AI to automate processes, optimize resources, implement predictive maintenance, optimize the supply chain, mitigate risks, and improve decision-making, opens the potential to achieve cost savings and enhance overall financial performance.

A new landscape for marketing and personalization

Generative AI can transform customer experience by offering hyper-personalization beyond the novelty factor. Customers currently face fragmented touchpoints and inconsistent personalization.

Capgemini’s recent report, “GenAI and the evolving role of marketing: A CMO’s Playbook”, highlights its rapid adoption and transformative impact on marketing. By using generative AI for personalized marketing, pricing optimization, demand forecasting, enhanced customer experience, sales support, and data-driven decision-making, organizations can attract more customers, drive continuous engagement, and boost conversions.

By leveraging Pega’s GenAI powered Customer Decision Hub, not only can you make sure effective and relevant hyper-personalization in real-time, you are now also able to boost your productivity with Generative AI. Pega’s Customer Decision Hub now helps you automatically generate new treatments for better targeting through Generative AI. Additionally, the newly introduced Pega CDH Assistant streamlines discovery and insights, through a conversational interface, so you can make informed decisions and take action within the same tool.

Revolutionizing the development lifecycle with Generative AI

The process automation landscape has evolved dramatically, marked by the advent of low-code/no-code solutions and the rise of citizen developers. These advancements have democratized process automation, bringing forth a wave of innovation and creativity. Advanced platforms like Pega Infinity™ have integrated generative AI to further enhance process creation, testing, user interface design, and localization.

In our recent impact analysis, “Revolutionizing workflow automation”, we compared Pega Infinity™ and custom development with Java Enterprise Edition, both powered by generative AI and found that Pega Infinity™, bolstered by its cutting-edge AI capabilities, achieves a remarkable speed — 7.8 times quicker than the traditional development approach in crucial areas such as workflow automation, UX/UI development, among others.

The road to Generative AI excellence

Generative AI at the center of organizational strategy and operations

While generative technologies can help us improve customer experience and drive productivity, a robust generative AI strategic and operational architecture is still required to be used by organizations.

Focus on value – and continuously measure and adapt

There is a common preconceived notion that implementing these tools only requires a one-time effort. But it demands a regular commitment and a continuous feedback loop, to constantly evaluate the value and performance of the initiatives, especially because the technology is rapidly evolving. Companies that invest in these areas will be positioned to thrive in the era of generative AI when the technology matures.

The performance of your generative AI initiatives depends on the quality of your data

The first step for many companies will be improving the quality and accuracy of their data. Powering generative AI tools with poor data is like having a race car fitted with an old engine from a beater vehicle – rendering it ineffective and unreliable, especially compared to the competition. A robust data foundation is therefore essential for getting tangible value from any use case of generative AI.

Using GenAI to augment the human experts and elevate their possible

Generative solutions cannot be seen in isolation as they become part of existing work done by the team in the CX space (marketing, sales, service, or commerce). While being augmented and empowered by GenAI, the human element remains critical for any successful generative AI implementation by bringing the necessary intelligence. Organizations need people behind these systems with the right blend of skills, knowledge, and experience, all aligned with the brand’s values, ethics, and overall mission.

Increasing importance of sustainability

Given the carbon-intensive nature of training new generative AI models, it will also be important to weigh environmental considerations. Organizations also need to establish sustainability guidelines, around the carbon footprint of training foundational models and the general use of generative AI.

Navigating complexity and risk to build trust and responsibility

As with any new technology, generative AI is not without risk. However, with proper planning and guardrails in place, there is potential to transform business operations, product and service development, and customer interaction.

Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy prioritizes security by enabling users to limit data sources to trusted ones, with enterprise-grade security measures. It tailors responses to specific audiences and roles while implementing granular role-based controls. It also applies CX guardrails to prompts and inputs, ensuring brand integrity and safeguarding privacy. With customizable prompts and responses, it controls randomness and masks sensitive data, ensuring comprehensive protection.

Conclusion

Although generative AI and the new Pega GenAI™ capabilities can create significant standalone value, it is only truly revolutionary when combined with existing capabilities. As a leading Pega Elite Partner with acknowledged experience in Modernization and Business Value delivery, Capgemini can identify those areas within your organization where Generative AI can bring the greatest benefits to transform Customer Experience across your whole customer life cycle.

