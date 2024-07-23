Finding our voices: Capgemini’s blueprint to advance women and drive success in A&D

In the male-dominated corridors of the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) industry, I have sometimes felt different. Yet, it was this difference that ignited my mission to create a community where women could find their voices and support each other.

In January 2024, with the support of Capgemini’s leadership, I started a Women in A&D Community at Capgemini, a part of the global Women @ Capgemini Employee Network Group. This initiative was born out of a desire to create a platform where women could connect, mentor, and inspire one another. Our A&D leadership wanted to mobilize women and men around their collective interest in and passion for the A&D industry. We wanted to create a strong internal network in an effort to attract more women into client service in A&D.

However, we also saw the opportunity to make our Capgemini women more visible externally by sharing their stories and demonstrating how women can succeed in A&D. The impact was intended to be twofold: sharing our own story with clients so we can share best practices and positioning Capgemini as a place for young women in A&D to build careers.

This initiative isn’t just about supporting women. It’s also about driving business success. One study from the Peterson Institute for International Economics showed that companies with greater gender diversity at the C-suite level are more profitable. Women bring unique perspectives and leadership styles that enhance innovation and decision-making. By fostering an environment where women can thrive, A&D organizations can tap into a broader talent pool and achieve long-term success in a competitive landscape.

With collaboration as the theme for the upcoming Farnborough Air Show, I saw this as the perfect opportunity to share our journey, the lessons we’ve learned, and how other organizations can benefit from establishing similar network groups. Through collaboration, we can create inclusive futures for everyone in our industry.

Building a community of support and empowerment

I vividly recall nights spent working on presentations after putting my son to bed, feeling exhausted but determined. I’ve heard similar stories from other women—of juggling work and personal life, of feeling sidelined in meetings, and of striving to be heard and seen. The Women in A&D network group quickly became a vibrant community, providing the much-needed support and mentorship that I have longed for.

The A&D industry has long been a challenging environment for women. Stories shared within our network group and broader industry experiences reveal the myriad obstacles women face in this predominantly male field. The scarcity of female role models and limited support networks can leave women feeling isolated, while microaggressions and subtle biases chip away at their confidence.

The struggle to balance demanding careers with personal responsibilities adds another layer of complexity, and women often find their voices overshadowed or underestimated. These systemic issues underscore the urgent need for dedicated support and advocacy.

At Capgemini, our Women in A&D community tackled these challenges head-on by fostering open and honest discussions in a safe space. One of our key initiatives was a series of monthly webinars featuring female industry leaders sharing their journeys and the obstacles they overcame. These stories, like one from a speaker with over three decades of A&D experience who recounted being ignored on several occasions in meetings, left a lasting impact on our members.

We also organized coaching sessions focused on developing essential professional skills, from pitching oneself effectively to articulating career goals. These sessions empowered women to take control of their careers, like a young manager who found the courage to pursue a director position while planning to start a family.

Mentorship plays a crucial role, with experienced women guiding their less experienced peers. As a mentor, I have found great satisfaction in sharing my own journey and providing practical advice. The connections forged through these relationships have been transformative, and mutually beneficial.

Throughout our discussions, the need for visible female role models emerged as a recurring theme. We celebrated successes, no matter how small, to inspire others. One member’s promotion to a senior engineering role, which she attributed to the confidence and skills gained from our community, served as a powerful reminder of the impact we can have when we support each other.

What we’ve learned from the women in our community

Supporting women in the male-dominated aerospace and defense industry is no easy feat, but through our Women in A&D community at Capgemini, we have gained invaluable insights that light the way forward:

Support networks can make all the difference. In an industry where women often feel isolated, having a dedicated community that understands their unique challenges provides solace and strength. Imagine the boost in confidence when you know you’re not alone in navigating difficult projects or workplace biases.

Mentorship is power. Nothing accelerates growth quite like guidance from those who have walked the path before. When experienced professionals share their stories of overcoming gender biases and balancing work with personal life, it creates a ripple effect. Our network group’s mentors have guided women to pursue ambitious goals without compromising their wellbeing.

Work-life balance remains an uphill battle, one that demands organizational support. Too many women find themselves torn between demanding careers and personal responsibilities. By offering flexible solutions and empathetic policies, we can help them thrive in both realms.

Visibility is vital. Women’s contributions must be seen and celebrated. By regularly spotlighting their achievements, we inspire others and foster a culture of recognition. We share each success story in our community, whether a hard-fought promotion or a skillful presentation.

Open discussions drive change. Only by having honest conversations about biases and challenges can we raise awareness and shift culture. When a senior female leader shares her experience of being ignored in meetings and it sparks a wave of similar stories, the collective dialogue becomes a force for progress.

Skill-sharpening builds confidence. Coaching sessions on pitching, articulating career goals, and building confidence are central for professional growth. With these tools in their arsenal, women are empowered to advocate for themselves and seize every opportunity.

Men are welcome! It’s not just women helping women, we need men at the table with women to advocate for them. Male mentorship is just as important as female mentorship as it fosters collaboration and sharing differences of personal experiences and skill sets. Men in leadership positions are in the position to promote their female colleagues and position them in leadership roles thus creating a culture of female advocacy and advancement. Men “pounding the table” for women reinforces confidence in the valuable perspectives and insights that women bring to the table.

Putting our insights into action: a guide for A&D organizations

This is about more than just meeting the needs of female employees – it’s a strategic business imperative.

By creating an environment where women can thrive, A&D organizations tap into a deep pool of talent and position themselves for long-term success in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.

Embracing strategies to support and advance women isn’t just about checking a box or making incremental improvements. It’s about fundamentally reshaping the culture and priorities of the A&D industry to harness the full spectrum of human talent and insight.

Here’s how organizations can do that:

Build vibrant support networks. Create communities where women can connect, share, and support each other through regular meetups, online forums, and social media groups. Give them a safe haven to express challenges and find solutions together. Make mentorship a priority. Encourage experienced professionals to guide and uplift those starting out. Formalize mentoring programs with structured sessions, goals, and progress tracking to magnify the impact. Champion work-life balance. Show you value your female talent by offering flexible working arrangements and support systems that accommodate the dual pressures they face. When women can balance career and personal life, everyone wins. Put achievements in the spotlight. Regularly highlight and recognize the successes of women across your organization through newsletters, award ceremonies, and internal communications. Make it clear that their contributions are seen and valued. Start conversations that matter. Foster an inclusive environment by encouraging honest discussions about challenges and biases. Create platforms for dialogue like town halls, panels, and anonymous feedback channels. Each conversation is a catalyst for change. Invest in their growth. Provide coaching and training to help women sharpen their professional skills and confidence. Offer workshops on public speaking, leadership, negotiation, and career planning. Empower them to advocate for themselves and pursue their ambitions fearlessly. Men are a critical part of the community. This is about inclusivity, not exclusivity. We welcome anyone and everyone to the conversation, not just women. Men are an important part of advancing women as it demonstrates how expanding a team to a difference in opinions, experiences, and ways of thinking can enhance project management and delivery.

By weaving these practices into the fabric of your organization, you can create an environment where women in A&D don’t just survive but thrive every day.

