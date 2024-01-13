Skip to Content

Embracing the ‘Chat is the New Super App’ Trend at CES 2024

Alex Bulat
Jan 13, 2024

L’Oréal unveiled the new “beauty genius chat app” powered by #AI

and it reminded me of our just released #technovision2024 trend: “Chat is the New Super App”- Container: Applications Unleashed- AI-augmented chatting and talking in plain, natural language becomes the new app to rule them all.

The interface and interaction tools are changing fast. With this new app L’Oréal is enabling everyone to become a beauty genius. The app scans your face and gives you advice on what and how to apply you beauty products.

What cool apps have you seen at the CES!?

And don’t forget: Check out our #technovision2024 report to understand the other opportunities.

Download the report
Add your voice on LinkedIn

Meet the author

Alex Bulat

Group Technology Director
Alex is Group Technology Director, focused on helping our customers transform and adopt to the new digital age, and integrate new and disruptive innovations into their business. He is focused on driving the expansion and delivery of digital transformation and helping companies to get a grasp on future technologies like IoT, AI, Big data and Blockchain. He also focuses on how new innovations, disruptive technologies, and new platforms like Uber, impact the current businesses.