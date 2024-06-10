Double triumph at Pega – a testament to collaborative excellence

For nearly two decades, Capgemini and Pega have been working together to build domain-focused solutions that drive impactful business transformations.

Our relentless focus on driving the largest certified Pega practice in the world, our close collaboration facilitating new opportunities and proving platform’s productivity, as well as our usage of a domain and industry-centric approach, has helped us achieve great business outcomes for our clients.

As a result, I’m excited to share that Capgemini has won two awards at PegaWorld iNspire 2024:

Global Partner of the Year award is a testament to our strong partnership and joint business success, built up and continuously improved over the years.This would of course not have been possible without our great Pega teams across the world.

Communication Award for implementing Pega Customer Decision Hub for a client in the communications sector.

Capgemini is proud to be an innovative partner, excelling in delivery across various fronts.

Our business and strategic alignment with Pega has enables us to meet the evolving needs of our mutual customers. We specialize in developing solutions based on Pega technology that effectively address market needs. Furthermore, notable achievements with Wind Tre and iQera exemplify our dedication to delivering transformative outcomes for our clients.

Additionally, our robust ecosystem for building capabilities and nurturing skills ensure exceptional delivery to our joint customers. Capgemini University has reached thousands of sales, technical, and practice professionals, offering extensive enablement and knowledge-sharing opportunities. This further solidifies our position as a leader in innovative partnership and delivery excellence.

Innovation in action

For me, the business process area has always been particularly significant as it serves as both the bridge between a customer’s core processes and the supporting technology, and as the key to genuine digital transformation.

We in collaboration with Pega, have delivered some amazing solutions to achieve these domain-centric transformations. Together, we have supported government authorities in changing their operations to establish automated processes, empowering citizens to serve themselves while enabling staff to offer invaluable assistance to those in need. We have also helped banks and other financial institutions optimize their processes to ensure a seamless customer experience.

Additionally, our groundbreaking studies like ‘Revolutionizing Workflow Automation’, which highlighted the productivity benefits of Pega GenAI™ within Pega Infinity has helped us establish the benchmark for innovation in digital transformation.

The journey to value excellence

Just as a world champion in sports consistently seeks new ways to improve, we are committed to continuously enhancing what we bring to the market. Capgemini is focused on providing business value outcome with domain centric approach while exploring a multitude of new possibilities. Our significant investment in AI capabilities over the next few years will be key to staying ahead of the game.

We’re looking forward to many more years of joint successes and to win more of these awards with Pega.

For further insights into our partnership with Pega and details regarding our presence at PegaWorld, please visit our event page.