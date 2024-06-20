Critical Communications World 2024: Enhancing Public Safety through Innovation and Smart Technology

Held in Dubai this year, CCW 2024 showcased significant advancements in public safety and mission-critical technologies, from drones and TETRA to satellite connectivity and evolving MCX networks. The event featured substantial contributions from industry leaders, technology providers, and key stakeholders worldwide, with our own experts actively involved in key panel discussions and speaker slots.

Reflecting on CCW themes

So, what themes particularly resonated with our team? First, the undoubted importance of robust, secure, and efficient communication systems for public safety user organizations. Second, the transformative potential of emerging technologies in enhancing emergency response capabilities and protecting public safety personnel. And third the role that new tech plays in speeding up response times and supporting rapid decision making.

The event also highlighted how innovations in broadband and satellite communications, as well as integrated systems, are setting new standards in public safety and mission-critical communications. These advancements ensure that first responders and public safety agencies can operate with the highest levels of efficiency and security.

Leading the tech charge with innovation

From wearables, power & energy sources, and encrypted comms and quantum computing, to AI, AR, IoT, robotics and drones, the proliferation of new tech showcased at the event marks a new era in critical communications. From our perspective, among the most exciting of these in terms of the contribution they are making (and will make) were innovations in battery technology, energy harvesting, and sustainable power solutions. These have the potential to ensure that crucial critical comms equipment and devices remain operational during extended missions without the need for frequent recharging.

Tracking key trends

The demand for speed in public safety operations is being met by several technology advancements, including:

AI and AR: AI enhances decision making through data analysis and predictive analytics, while ARprovides real-time information overlays, improving situational awareness and response times during emergencies.

AI enhances decision making through data analysis and predictive analytics, while ARprovides real-time information overlays, improving situational awareness and response times during emergencies. IoT: Real-time data from various sensors and connected IoT devices enhances situational awareness and enables proactive measures in emergency response and disaster management. As an example, modular, integrated sensors are equipping vests to enable automatic alerts (biometric-based alarms, gas detection, heat-stress measurement, impact detection, localization, etc.).

Real-time data from various sensors and connected IoT devices enhances situational awareness and enables proactive measures in emergency response and disaster management. As an example, modular, integrated sensors are equipping vests to enable automatic alerts (biometric-based alarms, gas detection, heat-stress measurement, impact detection, localization, etc.). Robotics and drones: The revolutionizing role of robotics and drones in search-and-rescue operations, surveillance, and incident response cannot be underestimated. As well as providing critical support in hazardous environments and reducing risks to human responders, these technologies improve operational efficiency and response times.

Creating revenue streams

At CCW, we also looked at analysis identifying that video surveillance cameras, drones, and safe city sensors offer significant revenue streams with the lowest technical barriers. In contrast, AR applications and connected vehicles hold high revenue potential but must meet advanced technological requirements.

Tackling the cyber threat

Security remained a pivotal theme at CCW, with discussions on safeguarding mission-critical networks against cyber threats. Technologies enabling the seamless transition from traditional TETRA networks to advanced 4G and 5G systems were explored, emphasizing secure and resilient communication frameworks.

Advanced cybersecurity measures and privacy-preserving technologies are being implemented to protect against cyber threats and unauthorized access. Encrypted communications are part of this, while advances in quantum computing offer the potential for even more secure encryption methods, ensuring that critical information remains protected.

The transformative power of satellite

5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions are vital for ensuring continuous connectivity for 5G-enabled devices via satellite, especially in areas where terrestrial networks are unavailable. There are transformative benefits, ensuring robust, reliable, and ubiquitous connectivity, while supporting remote and disaster-prone areas.

Using new tech in next-generation command centers

Presentations and demonstrations showcased the evolution of command centers. These highlighted advanced dispatching solutions that leverage video, location services, messaging, voice translation, and talk groups to streamline operations effectively.

Reinventing aircraft turnaround

The air transportation industry’s challenges in managing growth while ensuring environmental sustainability were addressed at CCW. For example, innovative solutions are optimizing ground operations, crucial for efficient airline operations.

What next for public safety networks?

The future capabilities of 6G networks were another topic of discussion. The profound implications for emergency response and disaster management of ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC), enhanced data capacity and throughput (up to 100 Gbps), massive machine-type communication (mMTC), AI and machine learning integration, ubiquitous coverage with satellite, enhanced security and privacy, and AR/VR enhancements made for a fascinating subject.

Agencies and governments exchange views

The authority/agency area at CCW was busy with many of the governmental participants meeting and discussing mission-critical transformation programs. The length and animated nature of the discussions showed the deep interest from authorities in the transformation to mission-critical broadband.

Transforming with next-gen technology

Our role as a trusted transformation partner is to help public safety and defense organizations harness new technologies, such as those showcased at CCW, to improve their performance. For example, we exhibited the next generation of connected vest developed by one of our partners in cooperation with the National Gendarmerie of France (military police), which we are currently integrating with control rooms and/or MCX applications.

In addition, our experts were engaged in five speaking slots and panel discussions, providing an opportunity to demonstrate our involvement in the ongoing transformation programs of public safety communication services. Topics included: the achievements, challenges, success factors, and future steps of the France RRF program; IoT for critical communications; multi-layered satellite constellations; and the importance of network strength to ensure the security of critical communication services.

In conclusion, CCW 2024 served as a catalyst for continued innovation and collaboration in the critical communications industry, driving progress towards safer and more resilient user organizations.