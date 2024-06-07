The resilience handbook

The four levers of supply chain resilience (visibility, collaboration, responsiveness, and agility) need to be enabled across the supply chain, from planning and sourcing to manufacturing and delivering. The decisions and actions across the supply chain are distributed among strategic, tactical and operational categories. The resilience can be enabled by augmenting the decision-making process at both a strategic and a tactical level. The following practical handbook can equip organizations with a comprehensive list of tools and methodologies to make their supply chain resilient.

Strategic and tactical actions to ensure resilience

Demand planning is usually a starting point, playing an essential role in establishing a resilient planning process. This tactical step in scenario planning (falling under the responsiveness lever) has been embraced by many organizations looking to improve the resilience of their supply chain initiatives. Inventory control towers are another way to enable real-time insights into inventory stock-outs and shortages, thereby taking care of visibility.

A consumer goods company in Europe wanted to optimize its material management by enhancing visibility and its strategic operating model design. Capgemini implemented a two-pronged solution: we designed a control tower to deliver one unified view and created an operating model with streamlined processes and structure. The benefits for the client were significant. Not only did the supply chain gain more resilience but it also optimized both inventory worth EUR 3 million and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) upto 25% over the base.

Technology enablers

Technology plays a crucial role in making supply chains resilient. The primary task here is to ensure technology improving visibility, collaboration, responsiveness, and agility in one way or other.

Advanced analytics can turn vast amounts of supply chain data into actionable insights. By analyzing patterns and trends and creating models, businesses can identify vulnerabilities, anticipate potential disruptions, and take proactive measures. A leading consumer goods company in North America wanted to optimize its supply chain network by consolidating its DC and manufacturing footprint, improving its make versus buy decision-making, and enhancing its service level. Capgemini conducted a network modelling study on the design and planning platform, Supply Chain Guru, and successfully identified the location of several DCs with an optimal network and a service level based on customer segmentation. This gave the company the opportunity to save up to EUR 1 million in DC and contract manufacturing consolidation. The company was also able to improve its service level by 9% within one day for priority customers. Moreover, sustainability gains were achieved, with an 8% reduction in carbon emissions, which thereby makes this a resilient network design.

Final thoughts: Trust alliances make stronger chains

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit every business across the globe, supply chain digitalization has become critically important for all companies. Many companies are investing in digital business systems that can cater to the transportation and warehousing sector as well. Visibility to shipments in transit and their accompanying data is among the most essential elements of supply chain resilience. For shippers, there is a variety of mature, real-time transportation visibility platforms available. Kuehne + Nagel provides one such platform: ControLOG. With this platform, shippers can identify relevant supply chain risks at a shipment level.

Today, resilient supply chains are making significant changes to their businesses, which are becoming more agile and responsive. Business leaders are adopting and investing in technology and proactively protecting themselves against any future disruptions. Strategic alliances have also become an important part of global strategies. Entering into an alliance and collaborating with supply chain partners can lead to newfound resilience. Capgemini is a global leader in digital transformation. Kuehne + Nagel is a global leader in logistics operations. Our strategic partnership brings unparalleled End-to-End (E2E) supply chain capability to the market, coupled with rapid reaction to disruptions.

With ever-changing market dynamics, supply chain disruptions, persistent challenges, and advanced technologies still prevalent, it is imperative to take a comprehensive, end-to-end view of resilience with the preferred sequence of initiatives that will improve visibility, collaboration, responsiveness, and agility.

