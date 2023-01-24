Sustainability has long been a vague buzzword, often popping up in product promotions and promises of companies to save the planet. Financial institutions promote “ESG (environmental, social, governance) investing”, but it’s often not clear what criteria have been used in ESG assessments of assets. We are seeing a rapid change now: promoting a product or service as green while it is not (called greenwashing) is heavily penalized, and stating vague ambitions to become sustainable as a business is no longer being accepted.

Pressure is rising from consumers, shareholders, and regulators to start living up to promises. Sustainability is moving from ‘nice to have’ to ‘need to have,’ especially for financial institutions. Regulators expect banks to be the front runners of the transition to a sustainable society. To this end, many regulations and guidelines have been introduced and new ones are on their way. To name just a few, the NFRD, EBA Pillar 3 ESG, EBA LOM ESG, and the ECB Guidelines on climate-related and environmental risks are currently being implemented. The upcoming CSRD, which will replace the NFRD, will require continuous high efforts from banks.

As the old saying goes, ‘You can’t manage what you don’t measure’. That is why this first set of regulations, which are highly interlinked, mainly focuses on measuring sustainability. As banks’ impact on the environment and society, and the impact of climate change on banks, mainly run via the companies and activities that they finance, banks need to measure and report on ESG metrics of their clients. And to do that, a lot of data is needed. Think of energy labels of collateral, the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated by large corporates and SME clients, and the loans provided to companies or projects that are EU Taxonomy aligned, i.e. can be considered sustainable according to the EU Taxonomy, which classifies which activities count as sustainable on a very detailed level.