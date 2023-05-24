Capgemini partners with the CyberPeace Institute

Securing an inclusive cyber ecosystem on the values of collaboration and entrepreneurship

Cybersecurity has rarely been higher on business agendas than it is today – and one thing we know is that no organization is exempt from attack. This is no clearer than with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), for whom cyberattacks can have far-reaching consequences that not only put sensitive data and credibility at risk but can impact the lives of the people they serve.

For a sector serving over one billion people with life-changing support, the consequences can be devastating. But although NGOs account for the second-most-targeted sector after IT, many struggle to adopt basic cybersecurity resources to guard themselves.

In recognition of these challenges, Capgemini has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the CyberPeace Institute, a Geneva-based NGO focused on protecting civil society from cyber threats. Under this agreement, Capgemini will lend its cybersecurity expertise to support NGOs through the CyberPeace Institute’s volunteer program, the CyberPeace Builders, in enhancing their digital security posture and resilience.

Building resilience for NGOs

Our volunteers, from diverse cybersecurity and crisis response backgrounds, will give their time to support NGOs for the CyberPeace Builders program. They join a unique network of expert corporate volunteers that have delivered end-to-end cybersecurity services to over 100 NGOs since its launch in 2021 with the objective of reaching 1,000 by 2025.

By supporting organizations like the CyberPeace Institute, Capgemini is working to create a world where peace is possible both on the ground and in cyberspace. As part of Capgemini’s #Cyber4Good initiative, we seek to create a powerful cyber ecosystem based on the values of collaboration, entrepreneurship, and inclusion. And so, by leveraging the skills and passions of our cybersecurity experts, Capgemini aims to build digital security support for civil society to ensure that technology is seen as an opportunity for every NGO.

“We share in the CyberPeace Builders’ commitment to bridging the digital divide for non-profit organizations in need of cyber talent. Through our #Cyber4Good initiative, we believe that technology should provide opportunities for all, and I am confident that our cyber specialists will be able to make a real difference to civil society in the year ahead with increased digital security support.” Nive Bhagat, Chief Executive, Cloud Infrastructure Services.”

Ultimately, countering cybercrime requires a whole society approach, and our collective goal must be to ensure that human rights and fundamental freedoms are always prioritized when countering cyber threats. By working together, organizations like Capgemini and the CyberPeace Institute can help build a safer and more secure digital world for civil society organizations and the communities they serve.