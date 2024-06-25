CAPGEMINI IS THE MICROSOFT GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES PARTNER OF THE YEAR

“Winning isn’t getting ahead of others. It’s getting ahead of yourself.”

Rhyming with the above, I am delighted to share that 2024 have proved to be another winning year with our collaboration with Microsoft; Capgemini has won three 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

With utmost humility and excitement, I would like to share that Capgemini Financial Services has been named as the Microsoft Global Financial Services Partner of the Year.

Mindfulness for me means to reflect, and being present, independent if you like or dislike the situation. Within this moment for sure, it feels surreal. Let’s celebrate…

Embarking on the Quest

Over the last few years, we evolved our collaboration with Microsoft further, within the countries and at a global level. The strong, mature, and innovative technology of Microsoft, combined with Capgemini’s industry and transformational expertise creates valuable business results for our clients.

The recognition isn’t merely about the accolade itself: it’s a testament to dedication, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Join me as I delve into the exhilarating journey of clinching the Microsoft Global Financial Services Partner of the Year, exploring the intricacies and triumphs along the way.

The Winning Move

We have tried to push the bar this year by presenting diverse client stories showcasing our capabilities across Industry use cases – Apps & Data Modernization, Azure OpenAI, GitHub Copilot, BizApps and Copilot Studio and finally a topic close to our heart around sustainability, driving innovation for our joint clients and growth for both Capgemini & Microsoft. Also, the strong alignment of Capgemini’s market solutions with Microsoft IPS, Solutions Play and Hero products have contributed to the success.

Innovation is Constant!

Capgemini has made significant strides in innovation within FS, leveraging its expertise in Cloud, Process Mining for Operational Excellence, Data Analytics, Gen AI, Copilot, etc. Listing few key areas where Capgemini has demonstrated innovation:

AI and Machine Learning: Capgemini integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to drive innovation. We use AI for predictive analytics, customer segmentation, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading, enabling more informed decision-making and personalized services.

Capgemini integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to drive innovation. We use AI for predictive analytics, customer segmentation, fraud detection, and algorithmic trading, enabling more informed decision-making and personalized services. Cybersecurity: Capgemini provides advanced cybersecurity solutions focussing on threat detection, data protection, identity, and access management, and ensuring compliance with cybersecurity regulations.

Capgemini provides advanced cybersecurity solutions focussing on threat detection, data protection, identity, and access management, and ensuring compliance with cybersecurity regulations. Customer Experience Enhancement: Capgemini enhances customer experience through personalized marketing strategies, digital onboarding processes, chatbot-driven customer support, and omnichannel engagement solutions.

Capgemini enhances customer experience through personalized marketing strategies, digital onboarding processes, chatbot-driven customer support, and omnichannel engagement solutions. Sustainability Initiatives: Capgemini promotes sustainability by developing green finance products, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing solutions, and implementing carbon footprint measurement and reduction strategies.

Collaborate to Impact

Central to winning this award is our continuous pursuit to collaborate to impact. At Capgemini, we are passionate about helping our clients to transform and manage their businesses by harnessing the power of technology. Together with Microsoft, we continue to co-create and co-innovate, and being recognized, serves to demonstrate how our expertise and global coverage empower us to deliver true business value for our clients.

The recognition emphasizes that Capgemini is uniquely placed to unlock the full potential of the latest Microsoft financial services technologies for our clients. This past year, we’ve launched several new Microsoft accelerators across FSI. We’ve also accelerated the adoption of newer technologies within the industry (Microsoft Copilot, Biz Apps, Azure Open AI etc) and published new industry offerings on Azure Marketplace.

Driving customer success – with first of its kind engagement

Launched co-branded card product leveraging Azure for one of American publicly traded provider of loyalty and marketing services.

Born in Azure de-novo bank with Core Banking ISVs

Low-Code Business Apps for Legal, Risk and Compliance for a well-known brokerage firm

Claims Analytics and Insights platform for an UK insurer

Hollow the Mainframe and Modern Data Enterprise for the largest Dutch bank.

Outcome-based Factory model for App Modernization on Azure at one of the top 5 US Bank

Established Power Platform COE for several large FSI clients

The next chapter: Onwards and Upwards

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, winning an award is but a milestone in a much larger journey—a journey fueled by curiosity, innovation, and commitment to make a difference. Our Microsoft collaboration allows us to do just that – it helps us to implement faster and release value quicker, all while reducing risks and increasing security.

As we celebrate the achievements of today, let us also embrace the challenges of tomorrow, knowing that the greatest rewards lie not in the destination but in the transformative power of the journey.