Capgemini and Kuehne+Nagel – Revolutionizing end-to-end supply chain orchestration

Achieving innovative, resilient, and agile supply chain operations requires organizations to combine their technology, expertise, and talent into one team with one goal.

How can organizations move past some of the long-standing challenges in the supply chain sector?

Capgemini recently held a webinar that considered this question, with a focus on how its business ecosystem partnership with Kuehne+Nagel provides an innovative supply chain orchestration capability to drive resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chain operations. This unique partnership delivers this through:

Implementing an integrated, end-to-end supply chain service utilizing technology and data-driven processes

Leveraging an outcomes-centric model that delivers enhanced business value

Empowering a new breed of supply chain professional through diversifying workforces.

Shirley Hung, a distinguished analyst from Everest Group, joined Dr Matthias Hodel (Kuehne+Nagel) and Jörg Junghanns (Capgemini) to discuss ways in which organizations can navigate the evolving market supply chain landscape. This article reflects the discussion they had.

True agility requires resiliance, effeciency, and sustainablity

As supply chain disruption continues to pose new risks, businesses need comprehensive, technology-based solutions that enable them to stay ahead of the competition. This means organizations must find a solution that helps them deliver resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chain operations to ensure they remain agile and responsive in today’s disruptive global ecosystem.

This is even more critical in the face of increasingly fragmented supply chain operations, a lack of visibility and accountability across key supply chain operations, siloed planning and execution, and disinterested partners with mindsets far removed from effective decision-making and problem-solving.

But what does all this mean for the future of supply chain orchestration?

Improving communications and lowering costs by breaking barriers

Breaking down the barriers that have fragmented many key supply chain processes is the quickest route to true supply chain agility, resilience, and sustainability for any organization. This ensures technology, expertise, and talent can be combined into one, multi-disciplined, integrated resource, backed by cutting-edge technology and proven data-driven processes.

But, achieving this is easier said than done due to the volatility consistently seen in today’s market.

Capgemini and Kuehne+Nagel’s partnership – the first of its kind on the market – empowers organizations to break down the silos separating technology, expertise, and talent by functioning as a bridge between them, leading to improved communication, lower costs, and faster response times across supply chains.

Additionally, by pooling their vast AI technology and supply chain expertise, these two supply chain giants can handle any market disruption they encounter, freeing them up to highlight the synergies between their clients’ people, processes, technology and data. This, in turn, enables supply chain teams to work as one team with one goal with minimum effort on their part, leading to:

Accelerated and more secure supply chain workflows

Optimized planning, capacity allocation, point of sale and manufacturing processes that enable potential shipping issues to be monitored and addressed before they occur

Improved inventory management which provides increased inventory transparency to organizations, helping them avoid critical supply chain issues as a result.

All of these combine to form a new outcomes-centric supply chain model that delivers enhanced business value and revolutionized supply chain operations to any organization.

But what if organizations want to future-proof their supply chain operations, alone?

Revolutionizing supply chain operations successfully

Capgemini and Kuehne+Nagel stand ready to invest in, and revolutionize, supply chain journeys, either by working directly with organizations, or by working with partners to help you achieve your transformation goals.

However, revolutionizing supply chain processes, enhancing value, and empowering workforces comes down to truly understanding why you need to evolve your operations in the first place, and deciding on a clear objective that will drive everything forward from day one.

Only this approach will help to break down the barriers between technology, expertise, and talent much quicker during any supply chain transformation which, ultimately, will ensure the delivery of the resilient, agile, and future-ready operations that customers expect.

To discuss this further please reach out to: joerg.junghanns@capgemini.com